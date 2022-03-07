FILE - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes to running back Rachaad White (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Former Arizona State quarterback Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide open competition to be the starter in coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)