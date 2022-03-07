He can spin away from pressure and keep his eyes downfield. He can take off and carve defenses, using his long legs to outrun everybody. He can place deep balls where only his receiver has a chance. He can fit throws into tight windows over the middle.
Jayden Daniels has a dynamic skill set when he’s at his best, so although LSU didn’t necessarily need another quarterback, it pursued the three-year starter at Arizona State when he entered the transfer portal last month.
Daniels committed Sunday, and now quarterback is one of the most intriguing positions to watch during spring practice at LSU. The Tigers already had fifth-year senior Myles Brennan, who pulled his name from the transfer portal last winter, and former top-100 recruits in redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.
Then Daniels joined the mix, adding another player to the competition.
To get a better sense of what Daniels will bring to LSU, we spent the day watching film from his breakout freshman season and tumultuous junior year with the Sun Devils. (Arizona State only played four games in 2020.) The video revealed a quarterback who made impressive throws at times, often escaped defenders and needed to cut down on mistakes last season.
Breakout freshman year
Daniels signed with Arizona State as the No. 35 overall recruit in the nation and became the first true freshman quarterback in team history to start the season opener in 2019. On his third drive, he rolled right on a play-action bootleg inside the red zone.
Kent State’s defensive back read the play, forcing Daniels to improvise. Daniels pump-faked to make the defender jump, then changed direction. He looked back to the opposite side of the field as pressure closed in and threw an off-platform touchdown.
Daniels finished his freshman year with 2,943 yards passing and 17 touchdowns as he earned an honorable mention for Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. He threw two picks, and one came on a desperate heave at the end of a half. Daniels tied for the fewest interceptions in the nation among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts.
Throughout the year, Daniels willingly pushed the ball downfield, showing his arm strength and giving his receivers a chance. Daniels threw 11 touchdowns over 25 yards, and he was eighth nationally with 15 completions over 40 yards.
It helped that Daniels could throw to Frank Darby and Brandon Aiyuk, a first-round pick in the NFL draft that spring. Aiyuk caught an 81-yard touchdown to help knock Oregon out of the College Football Playoff near the end of the season.
Early in that same game, as Daniels battled eventual first-round pick Justin Herbert, he rolled to his right and saw Darby streaking down the sideline. Daniels released the ball from his own 37-yard line.
It traveled about 56 yards in the air before Darby caught the pass on the run and scored.
Mobility
Time and again, Daniels used his feet to escape pressure. He often extended plays, either to find an open receiver or run for the first down.
An early example came during the third game of his freshman year, when Arizona State hosted No. 18 Michigan State. Late in the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils trailed 7-3 and faced fourth-and-13 inside Michigan State territory.
Daniels dropped back, intending to pass. With nothing open, Daniels noticed Michigan State’s defense had bailed from the line of scrimmage, leaving no one as a spy. Daniels stepped up in the pocket and sprinted for the first down. Arizona State scored the game-winning touchdown three plays later.
Later that season, in the Sun Bowl against Florida State, Daniels rolled out on a designed keeper on a 2-point conversion. The defense identified the play, and Daniels had to stop running at about the 6-yard line. There were six defenders and no blockers in the area.
Daniels cut upfield as two Florida State players overran him. He juked. A defensive lineman grabbed his waist at the 3-yard line. Someone else hit him at the goal line. Daniels scored anyway.
Fast and easily able to change direction, Daniels' skill set let Arizona State call designed runs and use read-options. Daniels rushed for 1,288 yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons. He also bought time as a passer.
On third-and-10 in a tie game against eventual Pac-12 champion Utah last season, Daniels dropped back. Both tackles were beaten off the edge. Daniels stepped past the rush, rolled to his left and completed a pass for a first down.
Regression in 2021?
The way he played as a freshman put Daniels on award watch lists and draft boards entering the 2021 season. But without as talented a group of wide receivers, and with Arizona State under NCAA investigation, Daniels seemed to regress.
Daniels threw 10 interceptions last year. One came in a loss to BYU when he overthrew his receiver. Others were the result of bad decisions. He threw picks against Washington State on a pass across his body and an under thrown ball on the run. Commentators wondered if the pass rush and changing coverages affected him.
Whereas Arizona State’s receivers helped carry the offense Daniels’ freshman year, they struggled with drops last season. One dropped what became Daniels’ first interception against BYU on a tunnel screen. There was also a drop in the end zone against Utah and another dropped touchdown against Washington State.
Daniels overthrew his targets at times, but he also displayed flashes of brilliance. He ended the season with a career-high 65.4 completion percentage, 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 7.9 yards per attempt, the lowest of his career.
All of that now comes to LSU, both the potential and the need to improve. Daniels will bring another possible dimension to the offense with his rushing ability. He also has more game experience than the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster.
LSU’s coaches will evaluate everything when they consider the quarterback, from mental processing to accuracy and demeanor.
This was always going to be a competition as they learned about their personnel during the spring. Now they’ll consider Daniels, too.