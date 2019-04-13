LSU forward Emmitt Williams, who announced Thursday that he was putting his name in the NBA draft, didn't rule out a return to the team next season.

Attending a camp for youth in his hometown of Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, Williams told the News-Press he declared to mainly get feedback from NBA executives and scouts.

Taking part in "Emmitt Williams Day" in which he worked with boys and girls in the same gym he began playing in as a youngster, Williams said he'll wait and see what he hears from the NBA before deciding his future.

Williams was back home for the start of spring break.

Because he asked for an evaluation of his chances from the NBA undergraduate advisory committee, Williams can hire an agent and visit NBA teams and still retain his eligibility if he doesn't like what he hears.

The deadline to terminate an agent and return to school for the 2020 season is May 29.

Williams told the paper that testing the waters is something he knows will prepare him for his sophomore season at LSU or be the start of his professional career if he gets the positive feedback he needs to hear.

"A lot of people don't understand how it works, all I did was enter my name in it so I can get the feedback from the NBA," Williams said. "It's not like I'm leaving college or anything, I can always go back and do my full four years, still get my degree.

"I just put my name there to see how everything goes and what the feedback will be. I just want their opinion and what I need what to work on for next year."

LSU's Javonte Smart, embroiled in Will Wade wiretap saga, enters NBA draft; Emmitt Williams, too The LSU men's basketball team now has five early entrants for the NBA draft after announcements Thursday from two more members of Will Wade's …

Williams averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in helping LSU win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and reach the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

The Tigers finished 28-7, tying for the second-most victories in a single season in program history.

Even though it was a tough season with the death of teammate Wayde Sims in the preseason and suspension of coach Will Wade last month, Williams said it was "an amazing season."

"As you could see, we made it to the Sweet 16 … a lot of people didn't expect us to make it that far," he said. "We did a big run, and it was a lot of fun. That's all that it's about.

"I learned a lot in college. I love LSU … it's like another home."