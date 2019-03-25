The oddsmakers aren't giving the LSU basketball team much of a chance to win the NCAA East regional or the national championship.

According to odds posted on www.BetOnline.ag Monday morning, only one other school has longer odds than LSU going into the regional semifinals that will be played Thursday and Friday.

LSU, which got past Yale and Maryland to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006, is tied for 14th with Virginia Tech at 40 to 1.

The only team with longer odds is Oregon, which is a 66-1 pick.

No. 12 LSU will play fifth-ranked Michigan State at 6:09 p.m. Friday in Capital One Arena in Washington with the winner earning a spot in the Elite Eight. The game will be televised by CBS.

No. 1 Duke will play Virginia Tech in the other East semifinal later Friday night with the survivor getting the LSU-Michigan State winner on Sunday.

At 10-1, Michigan State is tied for fifth with Kentucky among the Sweet 16 teams to win the Final Four.

Michigan State is an early six-point favorite over LSU.

The odds of LSU winning two games in the East regional and reaching the Final Four are the highest of the four teams at 10-1.

Duke is 1-2, Michigan State is 5-2 and Virginia Tech is 7-2 followed by LSU.

LSU is one of four Southeastern Conference teams in the Sweet 16. Tennessee will play in the South regional semis in Louisville, Kentucky, while Auburn and Kentucky will be in the Midwest semis in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tennessee is a one-point favorite over Purdue, Kentucky is favored by two points over Houston and North Carolina is a 4½-point favorite over Auburn.

Here are the complete odds:

Odds to win Final Four

Duke 5/2

Gonzaga 5/1

Virginia 5/1

North Carolina 7/1

Kentucky 10/1

Michigan State 10/1

Michigan 14/1

Tennessee 14/1

Purdue 20/1

Texas Tech 20/1

Auburn 33/1

Florida State 33/1

Houston 33/1

LSU 40/1

Virginia Tech 40/1

Oregon 66/1

Sweet 16 odds

Tennessee (-1) over Purdue

Over/under 146½

Virginia (-8) over Oregon

Over/under 119½

Gonzaga (-6½) over Florida State

Over/under 148

Michigan (-2) over Texas Tech

Over/under 126½

Michigan State (-6) over LSU

Over/under 149½

Duke (-7½) over Virginia Tech

Over/under 144

Kentucky (-2) over Houston

Over/under 135½

North Carolina (-4½) over Auburn

Over/under 162½

Regional odds

Odds to win East region

Duke 1/2

Michigan State 5/2

Virginia Tech 15/2

LSU 10/1

Odds to win South region

Virginia 5/4

Tennessee 3/1

Purdue 7/2

Oregon 8/1

Odds to win West region

Gonzaga 4/5

Michigan 3/1

Texas Tech 4/1

Florida State 6/1

Odds to win Midwest region

North Carolina 5/4

Kentucky 5/2

Auburn 4/1

Houston 4/1