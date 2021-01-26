LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Devin Fontenot received 2021 preseason All-American recognition Tuesday from D1 Baseball.

The website, which aimed to "select the players who would provide the most value for a team that wanted to win the College World Series in 2021," named Fontenot to the first team and Hill to the third team.

Fontenot, a senior right-hander who projects as LSU's closer, went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and four saves during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He recorded four walks and 17 strikeouts.

With an extra season of eligibility, Fontenot returned to LSU after going undrafted. He was named second-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball last month, and D1 Baseball picked him as one of two first-team relief pitchers.

Hill, who received first-team preseason All-American honors from Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball, allowed one hit in 11⅔ innings pitching out of the bullpen last season. Opponents batted .028 against him, and Hill notched 17 strikeouts.

Hill, a junior, will likely slide into the weekend rotation this season for the first time since an elbow injury ended his freshman year. He will compete with junior Landon Marceaux to pitch on Friday nights.