Students heading in to Tiger Stadium for the Alabama game will have to go through a metal detector before cheering on their Tigers, according to a report by The Daily Reveille.
The detectors have been shuffled around the stadium for all home games this season as LSU prepared to for a confere-wide requirement of full-stadium coverage by 2020. LSU plans to meet the requirement by next year.
This is the first time the security feature will be used at the student gate, according to The Daily Reveille. Students are encouraged to arrive an extra 30 to 45 minutes early. For the last game against Mississippi State, fans entering gates one through three had to go through the metal detectors.
The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Tiger Stadium.
LSU (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) will try to knock off consensus No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) for the first time since its "Game of the Century" win in Tuscaloosa in 2011. Since that game, the Tide has won seven straight.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the 2020 initiative on June 1 at spring meetings, and the recommendation to add metal detectors came from a working group of eight members led by LSU President F. King Alexander.