Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence remain on track to play this Saturday against No. 7 Florida after practicing the last two days.
Divinity injured his leg almost three weeks ago during LSU's win over Vanderbilt. He wore sweats as LSU beat Utah State last Saturday, but he practiced with full pads on Tuesday.
"I can see him starting," coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.
Lawrence has missed the past three games because of an injury suffered while LSU played Texas. Lawrence returned to practice last week. He dressed out against Utah State, but he did not play.
Orgeron said Lawrence has not done everything in practice this week. LSU wants to know how he feels later this week before determining his availability against the Gators.
"I do believe he's going to play," Orgeron said. "Whether he's ready to start or not, I don't know that."