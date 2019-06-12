With the federal government's investigation into men's college basketball complete, at least six programs will now have to contend with the NCAA, according to a CBS Sports report.

That number could rise, and potentially include LSU's program, with at least 20 schools being mentioned during the course of the FBI's investigation.

Stan Wilcox, NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, told CBS Sports two-high profile programs would receive notices of allegations for Level I violation from the NCAA by early July. Another four would be rolled out later in the summer.

Wilcox would not name any of the schools involved.

Level I violations are considered the most serious by the NCAA, carrying punishments that include scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches. An allegation is sent after an investigation is closed.

"I would just say that it's clear when you look at the number of cases that were listed by the Southern District of New York, those numbers are more than likely be reflected in the number of cases that are going to be moving forward," Wilcox told CBS Sports.

Where does LSU fall in all of this? While the Tigers were not previously reported as being under NCAA investigation — like Kansas, Arizona and Louisville — they were one of the 20 schools mentioned during the course of the FBI's investigation into college basketball due to a wiretapped conversation between head coach Will Wade and convicted middleman Christian Dawkins.

Wade was heard on the recorded conversation discussing "the Smart thing" and issues with a "strong-ass offer" to a recruit's family through an intermediary that would compensate more than the "rookie minimum," according to reports from Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reported in March.

Wade’s reference to “this Smart thing” — and Wade’s discussion of apparent difficulties with an “offer” to a recruit and his mother — appears to refer to Javonte Smart, a standout LSU freshman guard and a former top-ranked recruit out of Scotlandville High School.

Wade was suspended by LSU for declining to meet with school officials to discuss the reported allegations, missing out on the Tigers' regular season SEC championship and run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before being reinstated on April 14.

During Wade's suspension, the FBI visited LSU to ask university officials about Wade's recruiting tactics, with at least one federal agent conducting in-person interviews about Wade in the week after he was suspended.

In his first public statement since his suspension and reinstatement, Wade admitted that there were "some mistakes that I made" in refusing to talk to LSU officials in March about the reports.

"If I could go back and do it again, I would have taken the meeting," Wade said.

