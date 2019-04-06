The LSU men’s and women’s track and field team piled up 12 wins among the collegians Saturday in the annual Battle on the Bayou in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The fourth-ranked women’s team picked up six first-place finishes, while the men had three wins — including a sweep of the 4x100- and 4x400-meter titles — to go with three seconds as the highest-place collegians.
The fourth-ranked LSU women piled up 128 points to outlast Kansas (122) for the title in the five-team meet, while the sixth-ranked Tigers were third with 98 points behind Kansas (129) and Ohio State (122).
The men’s 4x100 team of Damion Thomas, Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby and Jaron Flournoy produced a winning time of 39.31 seconds in the first event on the track early Saturday afternoon and the 4x400 team of Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Hislop and Tyler Terry closed out the meet with a time of 3 minutes, 05.78 seconds.
Terry anchored the winning 4x400 relay just after he won the 200 meters with a wind-aided time of 20.50 seconds. He was actually second in the race, finishing behind former LSU star Vernon Norwood, who won with a 20.46.
Also taking second, but finishing as the top collegian were LSU’s Da’Quan Bellard in the long jump with a best of 24 feet, 9¾ inches and Arthur Price in the 110-meter hurdles in a wind-aided 13.64 seconds.
Also, Christian Boyd helped LSU sweep the hurdles when he won the intermediates in 51.55 seconds.
On the women’s side, Brittley Humphrey won the 100 hurdles in 13.11 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season, and Milan Young made it a sweep as well for the Lady Tigers with a time of 59.77 seconds.
Other winners were Rachel Misher in the 200 with a wind-aided time of 23.56 seconds, Abby O’Donoghue in the high jump at 5-10¾, Mercy Abire in the long jump with a wind-aided mark of 20-10¾ and Cori Mitchell in the 3,000 meters in 10:54.72.