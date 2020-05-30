The college football season is still months away, if it returns on time, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott isn't taking a break from the smack talk.

In responding to an LSU football fan on Twitter, Abbott predicted that in-state schools Texas and Texas A&M would beat the Tigers in 2020.

LSU beat both schools in 2019 en route to an undefeated season and the program's first national championship since 2007.

You heard it here first.



BOTH the Texas Aggies

AND the Texas Longhorns will beat LSU this season. @AggieFootball @TexasFootball #GigEm #HookEm https://t.co/x4r1DJQIvk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2020

In week two last season, the Tigers won a thrilling 45-38 road game against the Longhorns in a top-25 match up.

LSU continued its winning streak into the regular season finale, beating the Aggies handily, 50-7, on senior night in a revenge win from 2018's seven-overtime game where Texas A&M prevailed.

However, Texas and Texas A&M aren't the only teams from the Lone Star State that the Tigers face this season.

LSU opens its season Sep. 5 by hosting the University of Texas San Antonio. The next week, Texas travels to Tiger Stadium and in week 3, LSU travels to Houston for a neutral site game against Rice, which is located in Houston. The game, however, will be played at NRG Stadium, the host stadium of the NFL's Houston Texans.

The Tigers end its regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 28.

With coronavirus still hanging over as a question mark, it's still unclear if college football will return in 2020 and in what capacity. Namely, if fans will be allowed in the stands.