Cade York has received a lot of congratulatory messages since he kicked a 57-yard field goal to beat Florida last weekend, including some from former LSU players who made game-winning kicks during their careers.

The field goal joined York with Cole Tracy and Colby Delahoussaye as recent LSU kickers to make game-winning attempts. Delahoussaye and Tracy recognized York's accomplishment on Twitter.

After the game, York exchanged text messages with Tracy. In 2018, the year before York arrived on campus, Tracy became famous for his 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat Auburn.

Tracy finished his only season at LSU with a school-record 29 field goals and first-team All-SEC recognition. He was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award given annually to the nation's best kicker, an honor York may receive this season.

"You come in here a year after Cole, and of course, he had that amazing year, and see his walk-off field goal and up for the Groza," York said. "To come in there, it's a little intimidating, but it also is a great thing to push me and learn from him. It's cool to get to share that experience that him and Colby and other guys got to have."

As LSU prepares for Ole Miss, York wants to mentally move on from his historic kick. He learned after making three field goals in LSU’s win over Texas last year he can’t let praise from one good game affect his psyche.

"It's been really cool to hear from different people and have a little bit of limelight," York said, "but I'm trying to shut that down now and move on to the next week."