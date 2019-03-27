For the record, Tremont Waters doesn’t play with a four-leaf clover in his sneakers.
Skylar Mays doesn’t have a key ring with a rabbit’s foot attached to it.
Nor does Kavell Bigby-Williams have a horseshoe hanging in his locker.
It just seems like the LSU basketball team, which next takes on Michigan State in the NCAA East regional semifinals Friday night, has had some luck — or at least good karma — on its side throughout its magical season.
After winning its first two games in the NCAA tournament by seven points, No. 12 LSU (28-6) will take whatever edge it can get when it goes against fifth-ranked Michigan State (30-6) at 6:09 p.m. Friday in Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital.
A five-point win over Yale in the first round and a two-point thriller over Maryland in the second round has LSU in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006 when there were some close calls for those Tigers as well.
This year’s team is 13-5 in games decided by six points or fewer following the two victories in the NCAA tournament last week.
That means more than half of LSU’s 34 games have been nail-biters with seven being one-possession contests decided by a 3-pointer or less.
“We’re the cardiac kids!” freshman forward Darius Days shouted in the locker room after Waters’ driving layup with 1.6 seconds left shocked Maryland on Saturday.
Indeed. LSU has one win by a single point and three two-point victories. On the other side, the Tigers have a one-point loss and two three-point setbacks.
To be sure, Tigers interim coach Tony Benford knows what the key to their success has been.
“It’s a testament to these guys,” he said of LSU’s penchant for cutting things close but still having the will to pull games out. “The closeness of these guys and the respect they have for one another, the trust they have in one another, their ability to make plays under pressure — that’s rare.”
As a college coach for 28 years, including five as the head coach at North Texas, Benford has seen the opposite.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and you don’t see that with young players,” he said. “Some players tend to wilt under pressure. These guys, they just get stronger.”
The six-minute game is one of the tools now-suspended coach Will Wade instituted when he arrived at the school in 2017.
The Tigers work on it incessantly with the coaches putting six minutes on the clock and a fake score to go with it in practice.
“We just worked on one,” Benford said last week when the team was preparing for the Maryland game. “We’re eight or 12 points down and they have to play it out and make good decisions down the stretch.
“And make good plays,” he quickly added. “You have to have great players to win close games like that and we have guys that can make plays.”
Like Waters did, with the help of a screen from forward Naz Reid at the top of the key. That allowed Waters to easily get to the basket for the game-winning layup against Maryland.
Of course, in one of the most dramatic games LSU played this season, the Tigers trailed by 14 at Missouri with 2:08 to play and rallied back to force overtime. Then, they won going away in overtime 86-80 in an escape for the ages.
“They’re not afraid of the moment,” Benford said.
In one instance, he said, the Tigers weren’t playing as well as they needed to when Mays said, “Coach, we’re going to be OK … we’re going to win this game.’”
When asked if there was any end-of-game situation they felt they couldn’t handle, Mays had the answer much like the Tigers have had when they’re in a tight spot.
“I wouldn’t say so, we prepare for it,” he said. “The coaches put us in adverse situations in practice, so when it applies in the game, we feel like we’re prepared for it and we can figure out a way to win. … We’ve been able to do that this year.”
Earlier this season, Reid was asked about the Missouri game and what got the Tigers through that one.
“It’s just staying together, staying locked in as a team and being there for one another ... trusting one another,” he said. “You have to carry a dog mentality.
"We never thought the game was over and we just played like dogs in that two-minute span.”