Now that LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first season is under his belt, he’s had the time to add more of his touch to the roster.
Forty-four players on the fall roster, including 21 newcomers, will vie for a spot on the 35-man roster this spring. Five of those 21 newcomers are from the transfer portal, including right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA), Paul Skenes (Air Force) and infielders Tommy White (NC State) and Ben Nippolt (VCU).
LSU also had Dylan Tebrake (RHP), Jack Pineda (Baylor) and Carter Young (Vanderbilt) commit this summer, but all three signed pro contracts.
“As we're evolving in this new time, I'm learning something every day,” Johnson said on Monday at a news conference. “All of the ones that were draft-eligible and had committed to us, we lost in the draft. Obviously, (we made) an upgrade in pitching talent — the ability to strike people out, ability to throw your fastball where you want it to and to change speeds.”
Skenes will be a two-way player. Johnson said that he does not plan on having Skenes catch.
“In a two-way player situation, you have to take care of their body and their arm first,” Johnson said. “We think he can really positively impact our offense and coach (Wes) Johnson and myself have already spent a lot of time mapping out his days.”
In addition to the three pitchers from the portal, LSU gains nine pitchers from its 2023 recruiting class, including right-handers Jaden Noot, Micah Bucknam, Kaleb Applebey, Aiden Moffett, Chase Shores and left-handers Nic Bronzini, Griffin Herring, Nate Ackenhausen and DJ Primeaux.
Johnson repeatedly emphasized the need for left-handed pitching last year after having to rely heavily on Riley Cooper for much of the season after Javen Coleman’s UCL tear. Jacob Hasty, who transferred to Missouri, emerged as a second option toward the end of the season.
Now, Johnson has five left-handers, including Cooper and Coleman, who will be one year out from his Tommy John surgery in March. Johnson said he expects Coleman will return when he’s fully healthy.
“Augie Garrido is a great coach, and I spent a little time with him when I was a really young coach and we were just talking baseball. ... He said left-handed pitching and left-handed hitting, if you want to build a national-championship-caliber team, was something that was important to him,” Johnson said. “It's something that if you have any background on my teams at Arizona or Nevada, that was a big component in how we built them. It was very difficult last year, really only having two guys that you could go to from the left side but you know, adding a few more, I feel really really good about that.”