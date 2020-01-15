Two days after a College Football Playoff title, LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III is turning his sights to the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior center announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday afternoon amid a rush of his teammates doing the same.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to enter the 2020 NFL draft," read the post. "It's been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old ... Now it's time to turn my dreams into reality."

Dreams Coming True!! Thank you GOD🙏🏾 Let’s got to work!! #ForeverLSU💜 pic.twitter.com/mZkXa3Q8Ww — Lloyd Cushenberry (@LCush79) January 15, 2020

Cushenberry, a member of LSU's 2016 recruiting class, joins three members of the 2017 class in safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson in announcing they'll forgo their final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge.

The Carville native started 28 consecutive games and every one of quarterback Joe Burrow's LSU career, and he served as a key piece of the group that won the Joe Moore Award for the top offensive line in the nation.

Cushenberry's projected replacement is rising junior Chasen Hines, with rising sophomore Charles Turner also in the mix.

