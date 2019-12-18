Almost exactly five months after committing to play football at LSU, 3-star tight end prospect Kole Taylor is officially a Tiger.
Taylor, from Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado, signed his letter of intent Wednesday on Early Signing Day.
He had been verbally committed since July 19, nine days after taking an official visit to LSU.
In addition to LSU, Taylor held offers from Missouri, Penn State and several Pac-12 teams.
As a senior, Taylor recorded 25 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
He's listed at 6 foot, 7 inches, and 228 pounds.
