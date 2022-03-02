In the wake of LSU head coach Jay Johnson's announcement that Blake Money will start on Friday against Oklahoma in the Shriner's Classic, fans are questioning why the ace won't compete against No. 1 Texas that Saturday.
“If we did that, I’d have to move Ty Floyd up two days or Ma’khail (Hilliard) up a day, which isn’t always the best move for them and for us,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. “We think we can beat anybody with anybody and that’s the message to our team is: 'Hey, let’s go compete.'”
Arm health was a problem last year for the Tigers, as they lost top pitcher Jaden Hill to a torn UCL. Matthew Beck also missed most of last season. More recently, left-hander Javen Coleman exited the Saturday game against Southern with arm discomfort.
“Javen (Coleman) felt a little bit of a strain on one single pitch, he’s being evaluated this week, so we’re going to get him in for an MRI and then he’ll meet with not only our doctor, but a specialist and we’ll go day by day,” Kelly said. “We’re hopeful it’s something small, it can be rehabbed and we get him back in the next couple of weeks.”
As for changing the starters for certain matchups on the weekends – wait and see.
“I just didn’t feel like this was the time, now that can change in a regional or super regional, where we want to match up a little bit more, but we felt like we’re trying to win three games this weekend,” Kelly said. “These kids are resilient and can move around a little bit schedule-wise, but if it’s not a necessity.”