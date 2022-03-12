LSU was accused of major violations by the NCAA, including lack of institutional control and failure to monitor the conduct of its men’s basketball and football programs over an eight-year period, according to a copy of the notice of allegations.
LSU was charged with eight Level I violations, seven of them tied to the men’s basketball program under coach Will Wade, and two Level II violations. There was also a single Level III violation.
As a result, Wade was fired for cause Saturday after the team returned from the Southeastern Conference Tournament, ending his five-year tenure.
LSU could terminate his agreement without paying a buyout because the notice of allegations included Level I and Level II violations, according to his contract.
The school also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong.
Wade was charged directly with multiple Level I violations, the most severe handed down by the NCAA. The notice came from the Complex Case Unit, a part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) that has handled six cases for the NCAA.
One allegation said Wade offered cash and a job as an assistant coach to an unnamed person close to former guard Javonte Smart, whose name was redacted from the notice. Wade discussed a “strong-ass offer” for Smart with convicted middle man Christian Dawkins, a conversation caught on an FBI wiretapped that was first reported by Yahoo Sports in 2019.
Wade also allegedly paid off the former fiancée of an athlete after she texted him, “I know you also gave money to some of your new recruits” in 2017, according to the notice, and Wade sent her payment in exchange for her silence. The timing of the conversation coincided with the recruitment of an unnamed player, the notice said.
Between February and June 2020, Armstrong allegedly offered an unnamed prospect $300,000 paid in five $50,000 installments with Wade’s knowledge, according to the notice. Armstrong is also accused of offering the recruit various favors to play for LSU, which occurred after the public release of the wiretapped conversation.
Wade was also accused of directing payments to an unnamed person in exchange for their influence over a recruit’s decision in 2018, and “failed to cooperate in the investigation, attempted to conceal violations, and obstructed the investigation” on multiple occasions, the NCAA said.
A year later, Wade and Armstong had impermissible in-person contact with the parents of a prospect playing in a basketball state final, a Level II violation. They then met at a restaurant, the notice said, and a photograph of the encounter surfaced on Instagram. The notice said LSU learned of the violation through the NCAA, not Wade or Armstrong.
The notice said the Complex Case Unit believes the IARP could issue Wade and Armstrong show-cause judgments, possibly putting future employment in jeopardy. The show-cause is designed to prevent coaches from avoiding penalties by changing schools.
The notice of allegations also detailed three previously known violations in the football program:
- John Paul Funes paid the father of a football player $180,150 of funds embezzled from Our Lady of the Lake hospitals, a Level I violation.
- Former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handed out $4,000 in cash to four players after the 2019 national championship game, a Level II violation.
- Former head coach Ed Orgeron had impermissible contact with a recruit on Jan. 17, 2019, before the completion of the player’s junior year, a Level III violation.
The notice of allegations noted LSU football reported the violations, cooperated with investigations and self-penalized.
The school imposed a bowl ban in 2020 with a 3-5 record at the time, reduced scholarships and banned Beckham from the facility for two years.
LSU has several weeks to issue a response. The IARP will then respond, and the two sides will schedule a hearing for penalties. The process can take months. Unlike the NCAA’s regular enforcement staff, the IARP’s final decision cannot be appealed.