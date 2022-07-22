ATLANTA — LSU was picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference Western Division this season in a vote by media members who covered SEC media days.
The voters predicted Alabama would win the division, and the Crimson Tide received an overwhelming 158 votes to capture another conference title. Georgia, the defending national champions, got 18 votes to win the league. South Carolina (3), Vanderbilt (1) and Texas A&M (1) also received championship votes.
The media has only predicted the correct conference champion nine times since 1992, including the last two seasons.
Alabama dominated voting in the SEC West. The Crimson Tide were followed in order by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn. Texas A&M (3) and Arkansas (1) also received votes to win the division.
LSU, which has an 11-12 record over the past two years, finished last in the SEC West in 2021. The team will play its first game under new head coach Brian Kelly on Sept. 4 against Florida State.
The Tigers also had four players selected to the preseason All-SEC teams. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari earned a spot on the first team. Senior defensive end Ali Gaye was on the second team. And sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith made it onto the third team.
LSU led the conference with the most defensive linemen on the preseason All-SEC teams. Auburn and Alabama both had two defensive linemen chosen for the teams.
SEC Preseason Media Poll
First-place votes in parentheses.
Western Division
1. Alabama (177)
2. Texas A&M (3)
3. Arkansas (1)
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
6. Mississippi State
7. Auburn
Eastern Division
1. Georgia (172)
2. Kentucky (4)
3. Tennessee (1)
4. Florida
5. South Carolina (3)
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt (1)