WHO: Bryant at LSU
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1
RANKINGS: Bryant is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Bryant – Sr. LHP Steve Theetge (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Jaden Hill (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sunday's game shapes up to look like a pitching duel between a senior and a freshman making his second start. Theetge didn't allow a run during his first start a week ago against Abilene Christian. Hill earned SEC Freshman of the Week after striking out eight batters during his debut. Hill pitched in a blowout, so it will be interesting to see how he performs if the game is closer.