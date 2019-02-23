airforcelsu.021819 085.jpg
LSU starting pitcher Jaden Hill (44) warms up in the first inning of LSU's win over Air Force Sunday in Alex Box Stadium.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

WHO: Bryant at LSU

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1

RANKINGS: Bryant is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Bryant – Sr. LHP Steve Theetge (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Jaden Hill (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sunday's game shapes up to look like a pitching duel between a senior and a freshman making his second start. Theetge didn't allow a run during his first start a week ago against Abilene Christian. Hill earned SEC Freshman of the Week after striking out eight batters during his debut. Hill pitched in a blowout, so it will be interesting to see how he performs if the game is closer.

