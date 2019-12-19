Ed Orgeron is nearly through his first early signing period as the head coach of an undefeated football team.
No. 1 LSU (13-0) has received national attention no amount of money can buy in 2019. The Tigers played in four games in which ESPN's "College GameDay" originated, beat Alabama with the president in attendance and trounced Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game to reach its first berth in the College Football Playoff.
LSU's record-breaking offense was an instant success, and one of the masterminds behind it, passing game coordinator Joe Brady, became the first assistant coach to win the Broyles Award in his first season with a team.
That sparked a week of Tigers-dominated award shows: Ja'Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff for nation's top receiver; Grant Delpit won the Thorpe for nation's top receiver; Orgeron was named the ESPN and Associated Press Coach of the Year.
To top it off, quarterback Joe Burrow accepted LSU's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon won in 1959, giving an emotional speech that stirred people within his hometown to raise more than $500,000 in aid of poverty and hunger.
So the nation was poised again to watch how Orgeron, a respected recruiter, would cash in LSU's football momentum during the early signing period.
LSU signed 19 players in an up-and-down Wednesday, a day that was neither a flop nor a roaring success, an initial push that set the Tigers with the No. 5 overall recruiting class in the nation so far, according to 247Sports.
High school recruits can still sign with schools through Friday, but Orgeron said he didn't know whether any would sign with LSU before the early signing period ends.
So was this the kind of recruiting results Orgeron expected in what has thus far been an undefeated season?
"I'm very pleased with the guys that we have," Orgeron said. "Recruiting classes take two years to find out how good those guys are."
The 58-year-old Larose native pointed out how LSU had a low-rated recruiting class in 2018 — ranked No. 15 nationally per 247Sports — and "we just so happened to have the Heisman Trophy winner in that class."
Burrow, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, wasn't factored into the 247Sports class rankings since the site does not account for graduate transfers.
"You just don't know," Orgeron said. "You just don't know how they're going to pan out."
It is still early.
In LSU's push for national talent, the Tigers hit on recruits like five-star cornerback Elias Ricks and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, and they missed on others like five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) and four-star receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia).
But there's still top unsigned prospects out there.
Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, the nation's No. 5 overall recruit, chose South Carolina on national television Wednesday, but reports emerged that the LSU target had not signed his letter of intent.
Then there's five-star running back Zachary Evans, the nation's No. 1 overall running back, who remains unsigned.
The Texas native would be the highest-rated running back to sign with LSU since Leonard Fournette signed in 2014.
Evans has rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season at North Shore High in Houston, a school that LSU already maintains ties. LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Eric Monroe both attended North Shore.
"There's some outstanding running backs out there," said Orgeron, who cannot speak about specific unsigned recruits per NCAA rules. "There's some running backs they told us they may sign. They didn't sign today. So we got to keep on."
Orgeron said the coaching staff will take another look at the recruiting board to re-evaluate the team's needs, but he said that defensive line would be a priority and they could go get another safety or another cornerback.
LSU still has two commitments left to sign on Feb. 5, national signing day: Haynesville's CamRon Jackson (nation's No. 56 defensive tackle) and Texas native Lorando Johnson (nation's No. 20 cornerback).
They'll fall into the large pool of possibilities for LSU once it wraps up its push for its first national championship since 2007.
"Listen, that's recruiting," Orgeron said. "A couple guys out there didn't sign today. We expected him to sign. We got to keep on recruiting him. No telling what's going to happen."