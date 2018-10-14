If you were riveted to LSU’s 36-16 victory over No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, you were not alone.

According to CBS, the Tigers-Bulldogs tussle was the highest-rated college football game of the day with a 3.7 rating/9 share that peaked at 4.5/10. Saturday’s only sporting event to draw a higher rating was Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

New Orleans, not surprisingly, was the game’s top major market with a 25.2 rating/42 share. Atlanta was at 17.2/37.

This Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium between No. 5-ranked LSU and No. 22 Mississippi State is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. TV plans for the Nov. 3 LSU-Alabama game will be announced Monday, Oct. 22, though CBS has already set its annual day-night doubleheader (2:30 and 7 p.m.) for that date.