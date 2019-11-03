A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Alabama leads 53-25-5
LAST MEETING: Alabama 29, LSU 0 (Nov. 3, 2018 in Baton Rouge)
ON ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-0, 5-0 SEC
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Ole Miss 59-31, defeated Texas A&M 47-28, defeated Tennessee 35-14, defeated Arkansas 48-7
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
There's no telling if Tagovailoa will be back from his Oct. 20 ankle surgery, but Bama has other horses to pressure any defense. It ranks ninth nationally with 506.6 total yards per game, including 338.6 passing with a trio of dangerous receivers. Alabama isn't careless with the ball, either, with just five giveaways in eight games.
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Terrell Lewis.
This defense has been racked by injuries, none bigger than star linebacker Dylan Moses in the preseason, but it ranks 16th in FBS in allowing 307.5 yards a game. The Tide's is strong against the pass, where they rank 13th in giving up just 180.1 yards a game. Alabama also shares the SEC lead with 18 takeaways — 10 on interceptions.
RUMBLINGS
Alabama has put at least 40 points on the scoreboard in seven of eight games and has outscored its opponents by 267 points, but the Crimson Tide hasn't really been tested on both sides of the ball in eight games so far. Still, it's hard to find a weakness on this team.
Sheldon Mickles