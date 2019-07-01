The LSU football team is adding a Hall of Fame coach to its staff.
The Tigers have hired longtime coach John Robinson as a special consultant to Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.
Robinson, who coached 15 seasons at USC over three stints, grew close to Orgeron, who was an assistant coach for the Trojans and the interim head coach in 2013 before leaving for LSU, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
Robinson was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2009. He coached at the college and NFL level for more than 40 years.
He's best known for leading USC to five Pac-10 titles and coaching two Heisman winners.
The former Oregon player coached as an assistant at his Alma mater from 1960-1971. He continued to coach until 2004.