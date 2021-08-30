A rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the UCLA Bruins ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
TV: Fox
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: First meeting
ON UCLA
RECORD: 1-0
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Hawaii 44-10
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Kyle Phillips
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Caleb Johnson, defensive back Qwauntrezz Knight, defensive back Stephan Blaylock
RUMBLINGS: After three straight losing seasons, including a 3-4 mark in 2020, Chip Kelly is on the hot seat. The Bruins, picked to finish no better than fourth in the Pac-12 South behind USC, Utah and Arizona State, had a strong opener against Hawaii.
ON THE BRUINS OFFENSE
Hawaii's defense wasn't much of a challenge for UCLA, which kicked a field goal and then got touchdowns on its next four possessions for a 31-3 lead early in the second quarter. Kelly took his foot off the gas after that, but the Bruins still rushed for 244 yards.
ON THE BRUINS DEFENSE
UCLA had no defenders picked to the preseason All-Pac 12 first or second teams, but the Bruins held Hawaii to 26 yards rushing on 21 carries and allowed 4.6 yards per pass play as Hawaii completed just 28 of 53 attempts with two interceptions.
Sheldon Mickles