LSU’s quest to capture the series against Georgia on Saturday was an unanswered prayer as the Bulldogs cranked six home runs, leaving the Tigers hoping that tomorrow would come with a victory in the rubber game.
Georgia entered the game No. 9 in the SEC in home runs, but three Bulldogs combined for the six home runs against the Tigers. Cory Acton, who had one home run this season, added two in the first and ninth innings. Connor Tate and Parks Harber also had two apiece en route to a 12-7 victory at Alex Box Stadium.
“I just think it’s just an SEC game with two teams, they hammered some mistakes, it’s a day game, it’s warm and the ball is traveling like that, there’s just not much margin for error,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Some of our guys that have executed great for us, left the ball over the plate and the hitters made them pay.”
LSU right-hander Blake Money started and gave up a two-run homer in the first inning after walking the leadoff batter to put LSU in a 2-0 hole against Georgia (30-13, 12-8). The third run came on an RBI single to shortstop in the second inning.
Money exited the game after the second, allowing three earned runs on four hits in his nine batters faced with one walk and one strikeout. He was relieved by left-hander Jacob Hasty, who worked three innings.
“We needed more competitive pitches, it’s difficult to start the game 3-0 against a good hitter in Ben Anderson and (Corey) Acton’s played really good in the series,” Johnson said. “Where they were at in the lineup, they all had too good of looks and too good of swings. There’s no way I’m not going to give our team every chance to win a game when they knock around one of the best pitchers in the conference like that.”
The Tigers (28-14, 11-9 SEC) used six relievers after Money, and five of the Bulldogs’ home runs came off of the final three: Trent Vietmeier (2), Eric Reyzelman (2) and Garrett Edwards (1).
Offensively, LSU was off to a strong start against one of the conference’s best pitchers.
Right-hander Jonathan Cannon came into the series with the SEC’s best ERA of 1.55, having not given up a home run or more than five hits since an 11-7 loss March 4 to Georgia Tech. But four innings in, he’d allowed four earned runs on six hits. He finished with eight hits, one walk and one strikeout through his 24 batters faced in five innings. Jaden Woods and Jack Gowen finished the remaining four innings.
LSU freshman outfielder Josh Stevenson’s shot to right-center, his first home run of the year, scored three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. LSU tacked on another run when freshman outfielder Josh Pearson hit another home run as the next batter.
Stevenson, who has started in left field for seven of the past nine games in Gavin Dugas’ absence, has been the unsung hero in the outfield. His sacrifice fly in Friday night’s game supplied the fifth run of a 6-2 LSU victory. Last week, his double in the bottom of the 10th inning set up a walk-off single by Cade Doughty against Missouri.
The Bulldogs tied the game up in the top of the fifth, capitalizing on Hasty’s mistakes. Anderson lined a single through the left side and Acton was hit by a pitch. Hasty’s wild pitch advanced Anderson to third, and he crossed home for a 4-4 score on Tate’s RBI groundout. Hasty recovered by striking out the final batter to retire the side.
"They are a bunch of older hitters, every time I looked up its a graduate or a senior, so if you've been in the league for four years, you're going to know how to hit, especially at this level," Hasty said.
The top of the Bulldogs' lineup is seniors, including Anderson, Acton and Tate. Harber, the third hitter with two home runs, is a sophomore. All four had three RBIs, and senior Chaney Rogers, who did not have a home run in the contest, but went 2 for 5 from the plate, also drove in three RBIs.
Georgia took the lead in the top of the sixth when Bryce Collins took the mound for the Tigers, allowing a single, walking the next batter and forcing a groundout, which advanced both runners into scoring position. Chaney Rogers hit a two-run double off Riley Cooper, who relieved Collins, to put Georgia up 6-4. The Bulldogs began to pull away in the seventh on a pair of solo home runs by Tate and Harber.
The Tigers put together a three-run performance in the seventh to pull within 8-7. After Pearson and Dylan Crews walked, Jacob Berry smashed a home run to center field. After Doughty was hit by a pitch and Tre' Morgan singled, the Bulldogs made a pitching change to right-hander Jack Gowen, who intentionally walked Brayden Jobert to load the bases. The Tigers didn’t capitalize as Tyler McManus struck out swinging and Stevenson grounded out to first.
But despite the missed opportunity, LSU had 10 hits in the game, drawing five walks. Pearson, Berry and Tre' Morgan went 2 for 4 at bat and both Berry and Stevenson put together three-run home runs to keep the Tigers in contention until the very end.
"We got out of trouble where we could," Johnson said. "It would be nice to put another run across or put more pressure on their offense, maybe it changes some of the at-bats where we allowed them to stay close enough to be comfortable and get some swings."
The Bulldogs hammered four runs of insurance in the ninth inning on three homers off of Reyzelman and Edwards. Reyzelman allowed Acton and Tate's second home runs of the game. Harber hit his second homer, a two-run shot, after Edwards walked the first batter he faced.
"The bullpen has been reliable, but I think when you're asking seven innings out of them – that's a big ask," Johnson said. "Jacob (Hasty) came in and did a great job, that was the best three innings of the game."