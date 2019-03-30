AUSTIN, Texas — On a typical wind-swept day at the Texas Relays, the LSU track and field teams chalked up four victories Saturday to conclude their three-day stay in the 92nd annual competition.
The third-ranked Lady Tigers and No. 9 Tigers swept the titles in the 4x100-meter relays to highlight the final day for LSU, which also had five second-place finishes at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Tonea Marshall won the women’s 100-meter hurdles title and freshman Sha’Carri Richardson, who anchored the Lady Tigers’ victory in the sprint relay, came back to win the open 100 meters.
Marshall ran the leadoff leg on the 4x00 relay team that also included Ariyonna Augustine, Rachel Misher and Richardson. That foursome won in 43.68 seconds.
A few minutes earlier, the men’s team of Akanni Hislop, Kary Vincent, Dylan Peebles and Jaron Flournoy got the baton around in 38.41 seconds to take the title over Houston, which clocked a 38.45.
Marshall won her hurdles title with a wind-aided time of 12.96 seconds and Richardson won the open 100 in 10.91 seconds.
The Tigers’ 4x200 team just missed a second title as it clocked a time of 1 minute, 21.47 seconds to finished second behind Houston’s 1:20.94. LSU was also second in the men’s university 4x400 relay at 3:05.09.
Damion Thomas finished second in the 110 hurdles in 13.62 seconds, while high jumpers JuVaughn Harrison (7 feet, 3¼ inches) and Abby O’Donoghue (5-9¾) each finished second in their respective divisions.
Rayvon Grey was third in the men’s long jump with a wind-aided best of 26-5, while Arthur Price was fourth in the men’s hurdles (13.68) and Augustine was fourth in the 100 (11.26).
LSU will host three meets in the next four weeks, starting with the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.