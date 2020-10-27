"It's actually Tie-ree-on," the LSU running back said.
Tyrion Davis-Price clarified it again, inflecting his first name syllable by syllable for the nearly dozen reporters on a Tuesday afternoon video call.
"That's how you pronounce it," he said. "Like Tyrion. It doesn't matter to me. You guys can call me Ty."
Call him Ty. Call him "a force" or "a bull," like head coach Ed Orgeron has. Call him the wrecking ball who helped break open LSU's 52-24 win over South Carolina on Saturday with a rejuvenated rushing attack that produced 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Almost every day leading up to the game, Orgeron spoke in some way about how vital the running game was going to be against South Carolina. Without starting quarterback Myles Brennan, who was sidelined with an abdominal injury, the Tigers backfield gave true freshman TJ Finley the support he needed in his debut.
Many of the runs, Orgeron said, were reads off run-pass option plays, and the success helped open up a passing game in which Finley completed 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
"That paved the way for TJ's success," Orgeron said Monday. "We couldn't put it all on his shoulders."
Ed Orgeron: Myles Brennan is 'feeling better' but 'I don't know if he's going to be ready' for Auburn
LSU center Liam Shanahan said the offense went into the game knowing there would be more focus on running the football. The Tigers offense had been getting away with relying on Brennan to supply the yards and points. In the first three games, LSU totaled 290 yards rushing.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan were also tasked with restructuring the team's short-yardage and red zone plays after LSU was stuffed on fourth and goal in the final minutes of the 45-41 loss at Missouri.
Against South Carolina, LSU scored four touchdowns within the Gamecocks 10. Finley scored the game's first touchdown on a quarterback sneak, and he also used his 6-foot-6, 242-pound frame to push for a fourth-and-1 conversion on the same drive.
Well, Finley had some help pushing.
On both plays, Davis-Price shoved Finley across the line of scrimmage — reminiscent of the famous play when Southern Cal running back Reggie Bush helped shove Matt Leinart into the end zone on a game-winning quarterback sneak against Notre Dame in 2005.
At the time of the play, nicknamed the "Bush Push" (which has now been clarified in NCAA rulebooks to be legal), Orgeron was in his first year as the head coach at Ole Miss; but it seems he may have taken a page out of his old mentor Pete Carroll's playbook.
"I love the Bush Push," Orgeron said Monday. "It's one of my favorite plays. I wish we would have had that in a little sooner."
Aside from LSU's defensive lapses in both losses, the program could have still salvaged a winning record there at the goal line in Columbia. It's the sort of balance that helped the Tigers win a national championship last season. Of course, there was the Heisman Trophy winning Joe Burrow. The thrower of 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. But there was also Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a shifty, powerful back who rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.
LSU's win over South Carolina on Saturday helped the offense reclaim some of that balance.
"We had a ton of success doing so, trying to build our identity as a football team," Shanahan said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to build on that going forward."
The Tigers (2-2) need an efficient run game more than ever, now that Finley is looking like he'll start once again at quarterback against Auburn (3-2) on Saturday, in place of the injured Brennan.
Right now, Davis-Price has one of the hottest hands the LSU coaching staff can call on.
Yes, the "hot hand." That's how Orgeron says LSU chooses its featured back, and Davis rushed 22 times for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Gamecocks — the most attempts and yards that the 6-1, 232-pound sophomore has yet recorded in his young collegiate career.
Last year, Edwards-Helaire took hold of the feature back title, and, this year, a balanced duo is emerging.
In preseason camp, Orgeron said the backfield had a by-committee trio with Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry.
So far, Davis-Price and Emery have had their breakout games. Emery rushed for a career high 103 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown in LSU's 41-7 win at Vanderbilt.
When asked how the backfield will be handled as the season progresses, Orgeron used his familiar story about how his old mentor, former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson, gave him one of his secrets: "Get great players."
Both Davis-Price and Emery are great players, Orgeron said, and, while he's "glad to see Ty have success," he said "Emery has been one of the best backs in the country."
"They both work well together," Orgeron said. "I met with Ty last week. I promise he's going to have the same amount of carries as John. We're going to be equal. I thought they were two first-team starters."
Orgeron likely won't have to worry about any contention between the two Louisiana natives.
They signed together as part of LSU's 2019 recruiting class: Emery, a five-star out of Destrehan High; Davis-Price, a four-star out of Southern Lab.
Now they're close friends. Davis-Price told reporters Tuesday that Emery is "like my brother." They dine together frequently. When Davis-Price visits his family in Baton Rouge, sometimes he'll take Emery with him.
"We're real tight," Davis-Price said. "Since I came here, we developed a great relationship with each other on and off the football field. I say we're really close. We're a great dynamic duo. I feel like we compliment each other real well. We're just ready to keep it going, keep it rolling."