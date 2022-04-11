Khayla Pointer swears she didn’t see it coming. She had just gotten up to get herself something to eat at her WNBA draft watch party Monday night, but she never made it to the buffet.
Pointer was selected No. 13 overall — first pick of the second round — by the Las Vegas Aces, the team that hired her aunt and first college coach, Nikki Fargas, as president less than a year earlier.
When the cheering broke out, Pointer ran back toward the crowd to join the party that was attended by family, friends and former LSU teammates.
“This is everything to me,” said Pointer, the only LSU player to compile 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career. “Momma, we did it. I guess I’m a Las Vegas Ace.”
Pointer was the third player picked by the Aces, who won the Western Conference with a 24-8 record. Pointer and her mother, Simone — who is Fargas’ sister — both said they had no inkling Pointer would be joining her aunt's team.
The Aces also drafted one of Pointer’s LSU teammates, post player Faustine Aifuwa, in the third round with the 35th overall pick. Pointer and Aifuwa were among seven SEC players selected in the 36-player draft.
“We hadn’t talked to Nikki,” Pointer said. “She obviously wished me the best of luck. I knew they needed post players, not guards. I guess they liked something in my game, so we’ll see.
“It’s surreal, amazing to be with the Aces. It’s like everywhere I go, she’s right there. I’m so happy to be there. I’m going to enjoy this night, everything. It’s what we dream of. If I leave tomorrow or Wednesday, I’m going to be ready to go, ready to work.”
Fargas was the coach for Pointer’s first four seasons at LSU before moving on in May, after which LSU hired Kim Mulkey. Pointer had her best season in 2021-22, leading LSU to a 26-6 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, LSU’s first appearance there since 2018.
Pointer averaged career highs of 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. She also had two triple-doubles, becoming only the second LSU player to achieve at least one. She’s the first LSU player drafted by the WNBA since Raigyne Louis was taken in the third round, No. 25 overall, by the Aces.
The Aces picked two players in the first round: Colorado post player Mya Hollingshed and Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell. Former LSU player Theresa Plaisance is on the Aces' current roster.
“Oh my God, what a dream come true,” Simone Pointer said. “That kid has worked so hard all of this time and to see this moment for her, it’s priceless.
“We had no idea she was going to the Aces. I’m happy she’s reunited with her auntie. We had no clue. Khayla’s agent has been in contact with the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever and some others. No contact with the Aces at all. I’m so happy.”
Fargas wasn’t the only family member on Pointer’s mind. She lost her father, Kirk — who coached her while she was growing up — to a heart attack just before the start of her college career.
“My aunt told me second round, 13th pick,” Pointer said. “That’s my dad’s birthday, 2-13. If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is. He’s here with me, everywhere I go. That pick is all him.”
“I’m so blessed and so excited. I know they have a great team with great guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. I’ve been to a lot of games, and I support them because of Nikki.
"I’m excited to get there and work. I’m going to make the most of my opportunity.”