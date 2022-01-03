HOUSTON — One Sunday last month, Brad Davis went to his parents’ house just off Winbourne Avenue in north Baton Rouge. He had attended church with his mother, and once they returned, she cooked a pot of white beans. His father, a longtime butcher, prepared barbecue.
While Davis looked forward to a rare relaxing afternoon with his family, he got a phone call. As LSU’s interim coach, he had to conduct a news conference that evening. He told his parents he was going to appear on television.
“They went crazy,” Davis said.
Davis soon drove to the football operations building with his wife and two sons. LSU had named him the interim coach after Ed Orgeron’s final game, asking him to carry the program through a period of tumultuous transition and making him the first Black head football coach in school history Tuesday night during the Texas Bowl.
Though later retained as the offensive line coach, Davis had to take over without initially knowing if he had a job next season. He embraced the opportunity. A proud native of the 70805 zip code who graduated from Belaire High School, Davis had prepared his whole life for this moment. He didn’t want to waste his chance.
“People who are from this city, you're taught from a young age about toughness,” Davis said. “You're taught about making do, making something out of nothing. I'm so proud to represent the people I grew up with and have had a huge part in my upbringing to get to this point.”
Working in an industry with predominantly White leadership, Davis understood the significance of his promotion. LSU has never hired a Black head football coach, and according to an ESPN study completed before the season, neither has more than half of the other Power Five programs. LSU has also only employed two Black coordinators.
Davis considered his temporary position an “honor,” especially because of historically deep racial divides in Louisiana. But over the past year, LSU named William F. Tate IV the first Black president of a Southeastern Conference school and made Davis the interim coach. He thought their roles showed the state’s flagship university had made progress.
“Whether it be for one game or 100 games,” said East Baton Rouge Metro Council President Pro-Tem LaMont Cole, who represents the district where Davis grew up, “the opportunity opens doors for so many other people.”
Those doors were shut for a long time in Louisiana, which has a troubled racial history. A law passed in the state led to federal separate-but-equal doctrine, and segregation reigned for decades. The Baton Rouge Bus Boycott in 1953 helped set the stage for similar protests in Montgomery, Alabama. Years later, the killing of Alton Sterling by a White police officer in 2016 reverberated throughout the country.
At LSU, there were no Black scholarship athletes until the late 1960s, around the same time other Southern teams began to integrate. When men’s basketball player Collis Temple Jr. became LSU’s first Black scholarship athlete in a major sport in 1970, he needed protection from segregationists and said coach Press Maravich used racial slurs. Temple never played with a Black teammate. He found support from local civil rights leaders and coach Dale Brown, who took over his junior year.
“It was pretty difficult from time to time, in terms of hearing some of the negative comments people made and some of the actions that took place,” Temple said, “but we were able to overcome it.”
Over time, more Black students enrolled at LSU, including athletes. Last semester, there were 5,485 Black students at the school. But after a White police officer killed George Floyd last spring in Minneapolis, setting off a nationwide reckoning over police brutality and social injustice, students peacefully protested on campus, campaigning for more substantive change. The football team skipped a practice to march to the president’s office.
“There are other opportunities to further address some of the racial inequities within the athletics department and the university more broadly and throughout the city,” said Dr. Lori Martin, an LSU professor and faculty athletics representative whose areas of expertise include race and ethnicity. “I don't think anyone would declare ‘mission accomplished.’ ”
Growing up in north Baton Rouge, Davis learned about the evolving racial issues. Plank Road, once an economic hub that has become mostly dilapidated, ran near his house. His high school was affected by court-ordered desegregation efforts. The convenience store parking lot where Sterling was shot, Triple S Food Mart, is less than two miles from Davis’ childhood home.
Davis admired LSU from afar as his career took him around the country and eventually brought him home. He played at Oklahoma, then bounced from school to school, coaching offensive lines at Florida, Missouri and Arkansas before LSU hired him last summer. His wife had ordered a case of boudin every Father’s Day.
LSU’s offensive line struggled at first as the players adjusted to Davis’ coaching style, but as the group got healthier, it stabilized by the end of the year. LSU then handed Davis the interim tag, and new coach Brian Kelly kept him on staff next season. He’s the only assistant expected to be retained from the 2021 team.
Over the past month, Davis prepared LSU’s depleted roster to play Kansas State in the final game of the season Tuesday in the Texas Bowl. Six assistants left. Analysts became position coaches. Multiple players transferred. Three others opted out. All the while, Davis tried to tell the remaining players the truth and keep them focused on their last opponent, trying to hold together a splintered team.
“All I want to do is lead this team to a victory,” Davis said. “Then I’ll gladly hand the keys over to coach Kelly.”
Before he does, Davis will accomplish another first. He recognized the significance of this moment for himself, his hometown and the state’s flagship school. By leading LSU through the Texas Bowl, he hopes to set a foundation for others to one day come behind him.
“I want to win this game,” Davis said, “and more importantly, I think when I look back, I want to be proud of what I did in this role to not only help the young men in our program, but help aspiring coaches and kids in north Baton Rouge who ride the transfer bus and may not see a way out.
“I was one of those kids, and I'm here right now. I tell you what: By utilizing the resources around you and having a praying momma, you can be up here, too.”