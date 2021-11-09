Yes, the plan was for Avery Atkins to throw the football like a basketball on the fourth and 4 fake punt call during the opening drive against Alabama.
Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon had the idea after watching the 2018 attempt by Zach Von Rosenberg to Foster Moreau against Auburn. Von Rosenberg threw the ball like a quarterback and overshot Moreau, so why not make it easier and just lob it over?
"We decided that instead of doing that, let's try to throw it like a fadeaway jumper in basketball," Atkins said. "If anything, it would be under-thrown which is better than an overthrow."
Atkins said him and Jack Mashburn practiced the play 60 times and it never fell incomplete. The play was implemented last Tuesday at practice, and the two of them stayed after on both Tuesday and Thursday to work on it.
Part of the reason Mashburn was chosen as a target receiver was because he does play a shield position in the punt formation, which is one of the three players who pick up rushers that potentially come through the A-gaps in a punt-shield formation.
Mashburn wasn't out there the first time, and after the timeout was called, he heard Alabama players saying, "82 is in! Watch the fake!"
And despite that, he was still wide open when he charged forward from his position up the middle.
"I really didn't think they were going to call it that early on, but they said if they got the right look against their safety, they would call it," Mashburn said.
Atkins said they knew the play would get called, knowing that they wanted to have the opportunity to take a possession away from the Crimson Tide and he thought it set the tone for the rest of the game.
"A lot of my friends are asking if I'm playing quarterback anytime in the future," Atkins said.