LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason said after Friday's 59-54 loss to Iowa State that he hasn’t thought about his future.
“I’m really in the moment, to be honest,” Eason said immediately after the loss. “I haven’t really ... my mind’s kind of on the game and this team. I have no idea what the future holds, but I just know that I love this team and I really love LSU and everything that it’s done for me.”
Eason, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who transferred in from Cincinnati, is projected as a late first-round pick in the NBA draft.
Eason was an honorable mention on The Associated Press' All-America team and was the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year in a vote of the coaches.
The Los Angeles native averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Tigers. Eason had four games of 20 points and 10 rebounds in SEC play, and he came on strong down the stretch, averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over LSU's final six games.
The Tigers' likely to lose several players during the offseason in the aftermath of Will Wade's dismissal and the NCAA's notice of allegations.