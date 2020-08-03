Former LSU quarterback Peter Parrish has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to AL.com.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron indefinitely suspended the 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman in March for a violation of team rules, and Parrish was taken off the team’s official roster in July.
Parrish was not with the team during offseason workouts following the program's national championship win in mid-January.
Parrish did not play as a true freshman in 2019, but he was the most experienced option behind Myles Brennan, who backed up last year and is slated to be this season's starter. LSU's quarterback depth is now left to TJ Finley and Max Johnson, true freshmen who enrolled early and practiced with the team this spring.
Parrish, a former four-star for Central High in Phenix City, Alabama, signed with the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was LSU's first high school quarterback signee in two recruiting cycles.