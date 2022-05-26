LSU's game times through the first month of the season were announced Thursday by the Southeastern Conference, and they'll all be at night.

After opening the season in prime time, LSU hosts Southern for the first time Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The cross-town schools have never played each other.

LSU then plays Mississippi State inside Tiger Stadium at 5 p.m. on ESPN for the conference opener Sept. 17.

A week later, LSU hosts New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. in the last game before the league slate ramps up. ESPN+ and SEC Network+ will stream the game, the first between the teams.

As previously announced, LSU begins the season Sept. 4 against Florida State in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The rest of LSU's game times and television designations will be made during the season.