Former LSU All-American Sam Burns and former University High golfer and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed will tee off at 11:52 a.m. CDT and 12:25 p.m. CDT, respectively in Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Both will start on No. 1.
Burns goes off No. 10 at 6:27 a.m. Friday while Reed starts on No. 10 at 7 a.m.
This will be just the fourth major championship start for Burns, who has finished fourth, first and second in his past three starts at the Zurich Classic, Valspar Championship and Byron Nelson Classic. He tied for 25th in the 2019 PGA Championship, tied for 41st in the 2018 U.S. Open and missed the cut in the 2016 U.S. Open.