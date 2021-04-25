Baylor Texas Tech Basketball
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey thanks the fans in the crowd after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Mulkey won her 600th career game as Baylor defeated Texas Tech 77-62.

 Brad Tollefson

Yes, LSU fans, it's really happening: Kim Mulkey is returning to Louisiana.

The program confirmed Sunday afternoon that the hall-of-fame women's basketball coach had agreed to depart Baylor -- where she has won three titles -- to become the next Tigers coach following the departure of Nikki Fargas.

And Tigers fans won't have to wait long to hear from LSU's new, Hall-of-Fame coach. The Tickfaw native will speak at 5 p.m. on Monday for the first time in her new position. Scroll below for the details announced by LSU.

KIM MULKEY PRESS INTRODUCTORY CONFERENCE

  • WHEN: Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Fans are invited; capacity not specified

It's unclear if or how the press conference will be broadcasted, or how it will be conducted. Check back for updates. 

