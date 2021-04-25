Yes, LSU fans, it's really happening: Kim Mulkey is returning to Louisiana.

The program confirmed Sunday afternoon that the hall-of-fame women's basketball coach had agreed to depart Baylor -- where she has won three titles -- to become the next Tigers coach following the departure of Nikki Fargas.

And Tigers fans won't have to wait long to hear from LSU's new, Hall-of-Fame coach. The Tickfaw native will speak at 5 p.m. on Monday for the first time in her new position. Scroll below for the details announced by LSU.

KIM MULKEY PRESS INTRODUCTORY CONFERENCE

WHEN : Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

: Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. WHERE : Pete Maravich Assembly Center

: Pete Maravich Assembly Center Fans are invited; capacity not specified

It's unclear if or how the press conference will be broadcasted, or how it will be conducted. Check back for updates.

