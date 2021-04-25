Yes, LSU fans, it's really happening: Kim Mulkey is returning to Louisiana.
The program confirmed Sunday afternoon that the hall-of-fame women's basketball coach had agreed to depart Baylor -- where she has won three titles -- to become the next Tigers coach following the departure of Nikki Fargas.
And Tigers fans won't have to wait long to hear from LSU's new, Hall-of-Fame coach. The Tickfaw native will speak at 5 p.m. on Monday for the first time in her new position. Scroll below for the details announced by LSU.
KIM MULKEY PRESS INTRODUCTORY CONFERENCE
- WHEN: Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m.
- WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Fans are invited; capacity not specified
It's unclear if or how the press conference will be broadcasted, or how it will be conducted. Check back for updates.
