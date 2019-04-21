On Thursday night, senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis sat inside LSU’s dugout at Alex Box Stadium and talked about how the Tigers needed to move on.

They had lost their fourth straight game, this one a 16-9 blowout. They trailed by double digits in the ninth inning. It was LSU’s biggest loss of the season, and it came during the first game of a series with Florida.

“This is only one loss,” Duplantis said. “If we win tomorrow, we're back where we want to be, right in the mix of things.”

Sure enough, LSU won its next game. It won the series, too, outscoring Florida 24-3 over the final two games. By beating the Gators twice, LSU kept itself in the hunt for a Southeastern Conference championship.

With one month left in the regular season, the Tigers (26-15, 11-7 SEC) sit in third place in the SEC Western Division, just one game behind first-place Arkansas. They are two games behind Georgia in the overall league standings.

“We're right in the mix,” junior pitcher Zack Hess said. “We can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

Coach Paul Mainieri said he “feels good” about LSU’s team after the Tigers won their fourth conference series. He wished they had won 10 more games, but he was not upset with their spot in the standings.

Then he pointed out how, in three weeks, LSU will play Arkansas.

“I always take pride in the fact this is when LSU plays its best baseball,” Mainieri said. “Hopefully this weekend was the start of something good.”

Injury updates

The Tigers have dealt with injuries since fall practice. They are still banged up, but they will soon have some of their injured players back.

Hess, who could not start like normal in the series opener because of an injured groin, pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday. Mainieri worried about using him at all. He feared Hess might re-injure his groin. But Hess pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out his final two batters.

Freshman infielder Gavin Dugas, who has missed almost eight weeks after surgery on his thumb, will get cleared by doctors in time for next weekend’s series at Alabama, Mainieri said. Dugas can give LSU another right-handed option in the lineup.

+24 Photos: LSU takes the series after 11-2 win over Florida on Saturday LSU takes the series following an 11-2 win over Florida, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Pitcher Jaden Hill is “not close” to returning, Mainieri said. The freshman who opened the season in the weekend rotation has spent most of the season with a sore arm. LSU hopes to have him back by the SEC tournament, but Mainieri doesn’t know if that will happen.

Catcher Brock Mathis could have played on Saturday after needing an X-Ray on his hand, but Mainieri chose to play Saul Garza instead.

Starting outfielder Zach Watson (groin) and third baseman Chris Reid (hamstring) started on Thursday night but did not play in LSU’s final two games against Florida.

“They’re not worse,” Mainieri said. “We got to get them better for the drive home.”

Can LSU host an NCAA regional?

If the season ended today, the answer would probably be yes. Before the weekend, Baseball America ranked LSU No. 13 in the country and projected the Tigers to host an NCAA regional.

D1 Baseball, which ranked LSU No. 12, also projected that LSU would host a regional.

Winning two games against Florida, which was ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball entering the series, should help LSU’s chances. However, the Tigers split their four games last week.

The remaining SEC schedule is difficult; after a three-game series at Alabama next weekend, the Tigers have remaining home series with top 25 team Ole Miss (May 3-5) and Auburn (May 16-18 to end the regular season), which has spent most of the season ranked. That's in addition to the key three-game series at Arkansas from May 9-11.

LSU has just three mid-week games remaining, all at Alex Box Stadium: Tuesday against Lamar, May 7 against Louisiana Tech and May 14 against UNO.