LSU point guard Tremont Waters has been out of the Tigers’ starting lineup the past three games, but that hasn’t kept him from being recognized for having a tremendous sophomore season.

Waters on Monday was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The other four finalists are Josh Perkins of Gonzaga, Markus Howard of Marquette, Cassius Winston of Michigan State and Ja Morant of Murray State.

The finalists were pulled from a list of 10 candidates named in February. The list of finalists will be presented to Cousy and the hall of fame’s selection committee, with the winner being determined by a combination of voting by fans and the selection committee.

Fans may visit www.HoophallAwards.com starting Friday to cast their votes. Voting closes March 29.

Waters returned to play Saturday at Alabama after missing two games with an undisclosed illness. He is averaging 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game, the latter ranking fourth in the NCAA.

“All along I’ve said he’s a top-five point guard in the country,” LSU coach Will Wade said Monday. “It’s all about winning. When you win good things happen and the individual awards will come. Tremont has been a big part of what we’ve done.”

Wade said Waters was on a 25-minute limit at Alabama but will not be restricted Wednesday when LSU plays at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN2). He did not say if Waters would start.

“I don’t know,” Wade said. “It depends on practice the next couple of days.”