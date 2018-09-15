Score by quarters
LSU 7 3 3 9 — 22
Auburn 0 14 7 0 — 21
First quarter
LSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 run at 9:59 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:22. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on an interception by Grant Delpit off Jarrett Stidham on the second play of the game. Joe Burrow 6-yard pass to Jonathan Giles on third-and-4 keeps the drive going at the Auburn 22. Burrow 15-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-11 to the AU 8. On third-and-goal, Edwards-Helaire takes snap in wildcat formation and plows into the end zone. LSU 7, AUBURN 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Tracy 33 field goal at 8:37. DRIVE: 10-75-4:42. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 9-yard run to the LSU 20 on the second play of the drive. Burrow 33-yard pass to Jefferson to the Auburn 45. Nick Brossette 11-yard run to the AU 33. Auburn's Javaris Davis 15-yard pass interference penalty on Derrick Dillon moves the ball to the 18. LSU 10, AUBURN 0.
AUBURN: JaTarvious Whitlow 7 run at 5:06 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 10-75-3:31. KEY PLAYS: Stidham 9-yard pass to Darius Slayton on third-and-6 extends drive at the Auburn 38. Stidham 19-yard pass to Seth Williams to the LSU 43. Stidham 12-yard screen pass to Chandler Cox on third-and-2 gives Auburn a first down at the 18. LSU 10, AUBURN 7.
AUBURN: Shaun Shivers 7 run at 1:31 (Carlson kick), DRIVE: 9-66-2:38. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-8, Stidham throws incomplete, but LSU's Andre Anthony is penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer, giving Auburn a first down at the LSU 49. Shivers 13-yard run to the LSU 20. On third-and-1 at the 11, Stidham's 4-yard screen pass to Cox gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 7 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. AUBURN 14, LSU 10.
Third quarter
AUBURN: Slayton 4 pass from Stidham at 10:38 (Carlson kick), DRIVE: 7-55-2:08. KEY PLAYS: Auburn takes over at its 45 after LSU failed to execute on a fake punt on fourth-and-3 from the Auburn 45. Stidham starts the drive with an 8-yard pass to Ryan Davis to the LSU 47. Stidham 33-yard pass to Asa Martin on a blown coverage gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 4. AUBURN 21, LSU 10.
LSU: Tracy 27 field goal at 3:58. DRIVE: 10-60-4:10. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Burrow hits Dee Anderson for a 20-yard gain and a 15-yard facemask penalty puts the ball on the Auburn 33. Brossette 7-yard run on third-and-4 from the AU 27 extends the drive. AUBURN 21, LSU 13.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Dillon 71 pass from Burrow at 8:18 (two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 1-71-0:12. AUBURN 21, LSU 19.
LSU: Tracy 42 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 14-52-5:38. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-11 from the LSU 23, Auburn's Jeremiah Dinson is called for pass interference, extending the drive with an automatic first down. Burrow 9-yard pass to Anderson on third-and-8 to the LSU 49. Burrow 9-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan on fourth-and-7 to the Auburn 39. Jamel Dean 15-yard pass interference penalty to the AU 24. LSU 22, AUBURN 21.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 22, Auburn 21
RECORDS: LSU 3-0 (1-0 SEC), Auburn 2-1 (0-1 SEC)
ATTENDANCE: 86,787 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles