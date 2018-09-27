lsulatechfootball0306.092318 bf
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches after the handoff, LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) scores his first touchdown as Louisiana Tech linebacker Trey Baldwin (3) and defensive tackle Keonatye Garner (99) defend during the first half of their game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Sept. 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

CollegeFootballNews.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Penn State

• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame

• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Washington

• Erick Smith, USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 2:45 p.m., Dec. 31, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

Summary: Back in the summer there was actually a list of bowl projections that did not have LSU in postseason play for the first time since 1999. How times have changed. Though Jason Kirk of SBNation.com remains an outlier in that he has LSU in the Liberty Bowl (in an appealing matchup with Oklahoma State, it must be said), the rest of the projections polled by The Advocate have the Tigers in a New Year’s Six CFP bowl. Still a notch away from the playoff semifinals (Cotton and Orange), but there is a belief at least for now that LSU can continue to win at a high clip. Since the Sugar is not a CFP semifinal this year, it will get the highest-ranked SEC team in the final CFP rankings. That isn’t likely to be the SEC champion (the league has put at least one team in the playoffs every year) so the second- or third-highest rated team could wind up in New Orleans.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments