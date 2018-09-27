• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Penn State
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Washington
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl: 2:45 p.m., Dec. 31, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
Summary: Back in the summer there was actually a list of bowl projections that did not have LSU in postseason play for the first time since 1999. How times have changed. Though Jason Kirk of SBNation.com remains an outlier in that he has LSU in the Liberty Bowl (in an appealing matchup with Oklahoma State, it must be said), the rest of the projections polled by The Advocate have the Tigers in a New Year’s Six CFP bowl. Still a notch away from the playoff semifinals (Cotton and Orange), but there is a belief at least for now that LSU can continue to win at a high clip. Since the Sugar is not a CFP semifinal this year, it will get the highest-ranked SEC team in the final CFP rankings. That isn’t likely to be the SEC champion (the league has put at least one team in the playoffs every year) so the second- or third-highest rated team could wind up in New Orleans.