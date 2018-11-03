The dream to end Alabama's winning streak died in Death Valley.

The fans in sold-out Tiger Stadium couldn’t will LSU with their voices. Neither could Ed Orgeron’s emotionally charged, fist-pumping walk down Victory Hill before kickoff. Not even the much-anticipated second-half return of Devin White could keep No. 1 Alabama from shutting out No. 4 LSU 29-0 for its eighth consecutive victory over the Tigers on Saturday night.

No, the Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) once again showed the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) how much farther they have to go until they can match college football’s gold standard.

LSU could not match Alabama’s league-leading offense.

Far from it.

The Tigers were outgained 576-196, and they didn’t have a true opportunity to score until the fourth quarter. Even then, kicker Cole Tracy — the star of the Tigers' special-teams resurgence this season — missed a 33-yard attempt.

The shutout was sealed when Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson made a leaping interception in the end zone, picking off LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with 3:35 left in the game after the Tigers had driven to the Crimson Tide 12.

On the other side, Alabama's new-and-improved run-pass-option offense, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa, was as potent as advertised.

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 42 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also broke loose on a 44-yard touchdown scramble with 5:13 left in the third quarter, putting the Tide ahead 22-0 and effectively putting the game away.

All week long, as these teams prepared for this blockbuster game, Orgeron said his Tigers understood that “this is ‘the game.’ ” As Orgeron said in his introductory news conference in 2016, this is the matchup by which all LSU teams are measured.

The Tigers are now 0-3 against the Tide under Orgeron (0-2 in his tenure as full-time coach), and they were unable to make the step toward championship contention after beating three top-10 opponents earlier this season.

At the heart of the issue, Orgeron pointed to the line of scrimmage, where Alabama manhandled LSU all night long. The Tigers had 12 yards rushing — the fewest since LSU had minus-7 yards rushing in a 31-10 loss to Florida in 1999, when the Tigers went 3-8 in Gerry DiNardo's final year.

And on the other end, the Crimson Tide rushed for 281 yards — the most given up by LSU this season — and running back Damien Harris had a game-high 107 yards on 19 carries.

"They overpowered us," Orgeron said, "and there was nothing we could do about it."

Alabama’s 16-0 halftime lead hardly represented just how lopsided the first half had been. The Tide had 325 yards of offense to LSU’s 67 yards, and Bama had a nine-minute edge over the Tigers in time of possession.

Timely efforts by Alabama players made the difference early.

On LSU’s first drive, quarterback Joe Burrow had wide receiver Justin Jefferson open downfield on a slant, but his pass was deflected at the line by Alabama defensive end Anfernee Jennings.

On the next play, Wilson’s blitz disrupted a zone run in the backfield, and Nick Brossette was dropped for a loss of 3 yards. LSU punted a play later. On its second drive, LSU went three-and-out after Burrow was sacked on first down by Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Briggs — a scene that seemed to unfold again and again.

The Crimson Tide spent much of the night forcing Burrow to escape the pocket, rush his throws or take a loss.

Bama finished with five sacks, and Williams led all players with 2½ of them.

The offense did not improve when LSU tried to catch Alabama off guard with up-tempo pace on its third drive. Burrow completed two passes of 8 yards to Jefferson, reaching the Alabama 45. But the drive stalled with four runs of 3 or fewer yards, and LSU punted again after a false start by Saahdiq Charles forced a long third down.

"We made adjustments. They didn't work," said Burrow, who was 18-of-35 passing for 184 yards with an interception. "You always try and make adjustments, but when you're playing a team like that, it really just comes down to heart. And they had more of that tonight."

LSU simply did not establish the run against Alabama. By halftime, the Tigers had 11 attempts for minus-1 yards.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s league-leading offense moved the ball fairly easily. Tagovailoa was 10 of his first 13 pass attempts for 92 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs, who was hit by LSU strong safety Grant Delpit in the end zone — a hit that was initially ruled targeting, until it was overturned by review.

It was nearly the second loss in the secondary for LSU. Starting free safety John Battle exited the game during the first drive with what appeared to be a foot injury. Orgeron said afterward that he still needed to check on Battle, but thought "he'll be OK."

Todd Harris replaced Battle — and in the second quarter, he snared the first interception of Tagovailoa this season, picking off a deep pass at the LSU 4.

LSU followed the turnover with a three-and-out. The Tigers punted nine consecutive times until Tracy's field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter.

"We had chances," Harris said. "We played a helluva game. So we just have to execute on the chances (Alabama) gives us."

LSU will next play at Arkansas on Saturday.