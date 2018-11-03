LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches as LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) is stopped by Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
The dream to end Alabama's winning streak died in Death Valley.
The fans in sold-out Tiger Stadium couldn’t will LSU with their voices. Neither could Ed Orgeron’s emotionally charged, fist-pumping walk down Victory Hill before kickoff. Not even the much-anticipated second-half return of Devin White could keep No. 1 Alabama from shutting out No. 4 LSU 29-0 for its eighth consecutive victory over the Tigers on Saturday night.
No, the Crimson Tide (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) once again showed the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) how much farther they have to go until they can match college football’s gold standard.
LSU could not match Alabama’s league-leading offense.
Far from it.
The Tigers were outgained 576-196, and they didn’t have a true opportunity to score until the fourth quarter. Even then, kicker Cole Tracy — the star of the Tigers' special-teams resurgence this season — missed a 33-yard attempt.
The shutout was sealed when Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson made a leaping interception in the end zone, picking off LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with 3:35 left in the game after the Tigers had driven to the Crimson Tide 12.
On the other side, Alabama's new-and-improved run-pass-option offense, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa, was as potent as advertised.
Tagovailoa completed 25 of 42 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also broke loose on a 44-yard touchdown scramble with 5:13 left in the third quarter, putting the Tide ahead 22-0 and effectively putting the game away.
All week long, as these teams prepared for this blockbuster game, Orgeron said his Tigers understood that “this is ‘the game.’ ” As Orgeron said in his introductory news conference in 2016, this is the matchup by which all LSU teams are measured.
The Tigers are now 0-3 against the Tide under Orgeron (0-2 in his tenure as full-time coach), and they were unable to make the step toward championship contention after beating three top-10 opponents earlier this season.
At the heart of the issue, Orgeron pointed to the line of scrimmage, where Alabama manhandled LSU all night long. The Tigers had 12 yards rushing — the fewest since LSU had minus-7 yards rushing in a 31-10 loss to Florida in 1999, when the Tigers went 3-8 in Gerry DiNardo's final year.
And on the other end, the Crimson Tide rushed for 281 yards — the most given up by LSU this season — and running back Damien Harris had a game-high 107 yards on 19 carries.
"They overpowered us," Orgeron said, "and there was nothing we could do about it."
Pass interference is called on Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) as he blocks the reception of LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) goes airborne with LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) as Jefferson attempts a reception in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama team personnel check on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) after he was tackled by LSU safety Grant Delpit and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) on the field in the first quarter against Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during a timeout in the first quarter against LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is taken down by LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) defends against the catch by LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches as LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) is stopped by Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) vie for a loose ball in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) reaches in vain for a pass as Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) commits a pass interference penalty in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) makes the hit on Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to stop him near the goal line during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
With the scoreboard showing the disparaging news, LSU fans still sit in the south end zone, leaving their seats slowly, after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU quarterback Jamarcus Russell, left, and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. embrace on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) is at the bottom o of the pile on an incomplete pass play defended by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14), Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) and Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) plunges into the end zone for a late game touchdown on the hole created by Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) celebrates the end zone interception made by Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU defensive end Sam Montgomery, left, who also wore No. 99, gives words of encouragement to LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander (99) following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) leaves the field alongside LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) leave the field following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tiptoes out of bounds, forced out by Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) slips LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton (43) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) falls into the end zone after intercepting a pass thrown by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) on the carry in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU place kicker Cole Tracy (36) holds his face as LSU punter Josh Growden (38) watches in disbelief and Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) celebrates the missed field goal during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) celebrates with Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) and Alabama defensive back Shyheim Cater (5) after Wilson intercepted a pass in the end zone thrown by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses brings down LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Crimson Tide defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and Phidarian Mathis close in during the second half of Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) celebrates his end zone interception with his teammates during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) puts both feet on the ground after pulling in a 23-yard reception in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU offensive tackle Badara Traore (74) block the extra point attempt by Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas (97) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) as Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) come in to assist during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) on the carry in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive guard Chasen Hines (52) and LSU fullback David Ducre (41) celebrate with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) after a long return for a first down in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) reacts after being sacked by LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander (99) as LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) move in on the assist in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) ORG XMIT: LALAF601
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) is stopped after the run by LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) as LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) come in to assist during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) can't hold onto the ball as Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) defends but is called for pass interference during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is taken down by LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45), LSU wide receiver Kenan Jones (82) and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (33) celebrates his interception with LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) asLSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) watches during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) pulls in a pass over the official as LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) watches during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) runs the ball as Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) tries to make the stop as LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (77) blocks during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban shouts instructions to his players during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) bulls his way forward as LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (33), LSU linebacker Devin White (40), LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45), LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90), LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) converge to make the stop during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Big Al, the Alamama elephant mascot, waves the big A crimson tide flag after the game cheering on the Alabama fans in the south end zone after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, left, greets former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Fournette is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bregman with the Houston Astros.
Alabama’s 16-0 halftime lead hardly represented just how lopsided the first half had been. The Tide had 325 yards of offense to LSU’s 67 yards, and Bama had a nine-minute edge over the Tigers in time of possession.
Timely efforts by Alabama players made the difference early.
On LSU’s first drive, quarterback Joe Burrow had wide receiver Justin Jefferson open downfield on a slant, but his pass was deflected at the line by Alabama defensive end Anfernee Jennings.
On the next play, Wilson’s blitz disrupted a zone run in the backfield, and Nick Brossette was dropped for a loss of 3 yards. LSU punted a play later. On its second drive, LSU went three-and-out after Burrow was sacked on first down by Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Briggs — a scene that seemed to unfold again and again.
The Crimson Tide spent much of the night forcing Burrow to escape the pocket, rush his throws or take a loss.
Bama finished with five sacks, and Williams led all players with 2½ of them.
The offense did not improve when LSU tried to catch Alabama off guard with up-tempo pace on its third drive. Burrow completed two passes of 8 yards to Jefferson, reaching the Alabama 45. But the drive stalled with four runs of 3 or fewer yards, and LSU punted again after a false start by Saahdiq Charles forced a long third down.
"We made adjustments. They didn't work," said Burrow, who was 18-of-35 passing for 184 yards with an interception. "You always try and make adjustments, but when you're playing a team like that, it really just comes down to heart. And they had more of that tonight."
LSU simply did not establish the run against Alabama. By halftime, the Tigers had 11 attempts for minus-1 yards.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s league-leading offense moved the ball fairly easily. Tagovailoa was 10 of his first 13 pass attempts for 92 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs, who was hit by LSU strong safety Grant Delpit in the end zone — a hit that was initially ruled targeting, until it was overturned by review.
It was nearly the second loss in the secondary for LSU. Starting free safety John Battle exited the game during the first drive with what appeared to be a foot injury. Orgeron said afterward that he still needed to check on Battle, but thought "he'll be OK."
Todd Harris replaced Battle — and in the second quarter, he snared the first interception of Tagovailoa this season, picking off a deep pass at the LSU 4.
LSU followed the turnover with a three-and-out. The Tigers punted nine consecutive times until Tracy's field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
"We had chances," Harris said. "We played a helluva game. So we just have to execute on the chances (Alabama) gives us."