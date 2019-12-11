A former LSU commitment and Baton Rouge native is no longer a part of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.
Madison Prep Academy safety Major Burns announced his decommitment from LSU on Twitter Wednesday morning.
“I’ve enjoyed my time as an LSU commit, making a lot of lasting relationships along the way,” Burns wrote, “but it’s time to turn the page and move on to the next chapter.”
The 6-foot-2, 176-pound Burns is the No. 11-ranked safety, according to 247Sports, and he also has offers from Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
LSU has commitments from two other safeties: Maryland’s Jordan Toles (No. 6) and Virginia’s Malcolm Greene (No. 29).
LSU now has 23 commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.