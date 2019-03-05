Another week, another Southeastern Conference honor for LSU senior gymnast Sarah Finnegan.
This week, though, she has company.
Finnegan was named SEC gymnast of the week by the SEC office Tuesday for her all-around victory Friday against Georgia, including the nation’s first perfect 10 this season on balance beam.
Fellow senior Lexie Priessman was named SEC specialist of the week for her first career 10, this one coming on the uneven bars. Priessman is just the fourth gymnast in the nation with a 10 on bars in 2019 and fourth LSU gymnast ever with a perfect score in the event.
Priessman, a native of Cincinnati, had missed LSU’s previous three meets with an arm injury she suffered Feb. 8 at Kentucky. She said Monday she hopes to compete in multiple events when the No. 4-ranked Tigers host No. 15 Oregon State at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The meet will be shown only online on SECNetwork+ via the Watch ESPN app and WatchESPN.com.
This was the fifth SEC gymnast of the week honor for Finnegan this season. In addition to winning the all-around with a score of 39.675, highest in the SEC last week, the St. Louis native also won floor with a 9.95. Finnegan now ranks fifth in LSU history with 77 career wins and 18 career all-around titles, half of those coming this season.
Florida’s Trinity Thomas was named SEC freshman of the week.
Finnegan and Priessman, along with fellow seniors Julianna Cannamela and McKenna Kelley, will be honored before Friday’s meet as part of LSU’s Senior Night festivities. The Tigers will also host an NCAA regional in the PMAC in April.