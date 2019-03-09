No Will Wade. No Naz Reid. No Javonte Smart.

The No. 10 LSU basketball team had to face Vanderbilt on Saturday night with the Southeastern Conference title but without its head coach and two of its top four scorers.

But with just eight players available and an emotionally charged sellout crowd in the Pete Maravich Center cheering their every move, the short-handed Tigers banded together and pasted Vanderbilt 80-59.

The win capped a magical regular season for LSU, which clinched the SEC title for the first time since 2009.

Earlier Saturday, just after university officials announced Smart would be held out of the game as a precaution about possible recruiting violations, the Tigers clinched the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the top seed, LSU won't play until noon Friday in Bridgestone Arena against the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Florida and No. 9 Arkansas, who play at noon Thursday.

Tennessee lost at Auburn 84-80 and fell out of a first-place tie with LSU, but the Tigers didn’t need the help after all on senior night.

Wanting to avoid sharing the title with Tennessee and Kentucky, which moved into position to possibly get a piece of the championship with a 66-57 win against Florida, LSU (26-5, 16-2 SEC) went out and easily took care of business against Vanderbilt (9-22, 0-18). The Commodores became the first team to go winless in the SEC since Georgia Tech finished 0-14 in 1954. Vanderbilt also set a conference record with 18 losses.

With Wade watching the game from his home after LSU indefinitely suspended Friday, and with Reid (who was injured) and Smart looking on from the LSU bench, it was a big night for the Tigers.

LSU president F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva suspended Wade on Friday after the coach declined to meet with them to address comments he made on a secretly recorded FBI phone call to convicted basketball middleman Christian Dawkins.

+2 SEC basketball tournament bracket: Here's LSU's road to the championship If LSU wants to add a Southeastern Conference tournament championship to its resume, the Tigers will need to win three games in three days in …

The conversation appeared to be about a recruiting offer to Smart.

Reid was sidelined by injuries sustained Wednesday night at the end of LSU’s 79-78 overtime win over Florida. He took a knee to the groin and an elbow to the head that left him with a bloodied lip.

Five players scored in double figures for LSU, who cut down the nets on both ends of the floor after the satisfying victory.

Darrius Days knocked down five 3-point baskets for a career-high 15 points, Tremont Waters had 14 and Skylar Mays finished with 13.

Former walk-on Marshall Graves, who was averaging 1.8 points a game this season, had a career-high 12, while senior Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor chipped in with 10 each.

Vanderbilt was led by Saben Lee with 16 points and Yanni Wetzell with 11.