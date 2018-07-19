ATLANTA — Once upon a time, the Eastern Division was the Southeastern Conference’s Camelot. Its power base. Its football fortress.
After the SEC added Arkansas and South Carolina in 1992 and created its championship clash of division champions, East teams (Florida, Tennessee and Georgia) combined to win eight of the first 11 titles. Only Alabama in 1992 and 1999, and LSU in 2001, managed to spoil the party.
Oh, how times have changed.
Yes, Georgia beat Auburn 28-7 for this past season’s SEC title, breaking open a close game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, then went on to lose to Alabama in the CFP Championship Game, 26-23 in overtime.
It would seem a new parity paradigm is attempting to coalesce in the SEC centered around Alabama and Georgia. But was Georgia’s SEC championship a new trend on an anomaly in a years-long slide for the SEC (L)East?
On one hand, there is that “any given Saturday” mentality to the SEC.
“Being in the SEC, we all know ... humility is a week away,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Every team you play has the ability to defeat you. I think you see that every year top to bottom, and people can say what they want about our conference — it's tough and physical and demanding.”
But over the course of a season, in recent seasons, most of the humiliation has stained the Eastern side of the SEC map.
From 2009-16, every Eastern Division representative bowed down to the team from the Western Division in the SEC Championship Game. Eight straight losses. Now eight out of nine.
Since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012 with the addition of Texas A&M in the West and Missouri in the East, the disparity between the divisions has been profound. In cross-divisional games, including the SEC Championship games and this past season’s Alabama win over Georgia in the CFP title game, the East is a combined 28-63 against the West. Only Georgia has a winning record against the West in that time at 9-6.
Florida is 5-9 against the West. Kentucky is 1-11, its only win coming on a 51-yard field goal in 2016 at the final horn against Mississippi State. Tennessee — historically one of the SEC’s proudest programs, tied for second-most conference titles with Georgia at 13 — is 0-for-flipping-12 against the West since 2012.
In fairness, half of those 12 losses have come against Alabama. It’s a problem a lot of teams (like LSU) have.
Nothing lasts forever, of course. Believe it or not, even Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama will end one day (probably). But for 2018, the question is how much respect does the SEC East deserve? When the preseason poll is announced from SEC Media Days on Friday, Georgia should be the runaway favorite to win the division. At the moment, the SEC East looks like the Big One and the Little Six.
Florida isn’t Florida as we think of the program over the past 30 years or so. The Gators may improve under Dan Mullen, but there are still talent deficiencies that make a legitimate divisional title run highly unlikely. Tennessee went winless in the SEC, 0-8, for the first time ever last season, paving the way for Jeremy Pruitt to take over.
South Carolina has that Sept. 8 showdown with Georgia that could shape the SEC East race, but the Gamecocks don’t appear to have the firepower to win the division, either. Kentucky and Vanderbilt may manage to be kingmakers, but that’s it.
Still, SEC East coaches believe their side of the conference is on the rise.
“Certainly the West plays at an extremely high level,” UK’s Mark Stoops said, “and you have to give them the credit they deserve right now. I can promise you every team in the East is getting better every day, recruiting at a high level, developing our players and competing to play at the same level.”
“I would say the competitive edge in the East is very good,” South Carolina’s Will Muschamp said. “Mark Stoops has done an outstanding job at Kentucky. Derek Mason went to a bowl a year ago at Vanderbilt. He's got most of his squad back, including Kyle Shurmur. I go back and look at the quarterbacks that are back. In Missouri you’ve got Drew Lock, you’ve got Jake Bentley at South Carolina, you’ve got Jake Fromm at Georgia. There's a lot of competition. Feleipe Franks and Dan will do a fantastic job at Florida. Top to bottom on our side, there's a lot of competitive teams.”
October 13 should be a telling yardstick Saturday of divisional potency. Every team has its pair of divisional crossover games scattered throughout the season, but some meaningful ones congregate on Oct. 13: Georgia at LSU. Texas A&M at South Carolina. Tennessee at Auburn. Even Missouri at Alabama.
Proving it on the field, week in week out. That’s the only way the East can show it isn’t the weaker division.