LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan remains questionable with a lower-body injury, and it's possible that one of two true freshman will start in Brennan's place on Saturday.

Meet TJ Finley and Max Johnson.

Pending any sudden return by Brennan, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said Johnson and Finley will compete this week for the first snap when LSU (1-2) plays South Carolina (2-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Orgeron told reporters Monday that he'll likely make a decision after Thursday's practice, and he intends to play both quarterbacks "to see what they can do."

"Any one of them is going to be a little nervous," Orgeron said, "but I think both of them can handle it."

Max Johnson is the speedy lefty, Kubena writes, the intentional 19-year-old guided by his Super Bowl-winning father. Brad Johnson has told his son that the quarterback position is "a lifetime journey" and he must balance his ups and downs. In a signal-caller's world, Brad says, "a pat on the back and a slap on the face are six inches away."

Finley has worked toward this his entire life. His natural arm strength transformed Ponchatoula High School's offense and made him a three-star recruit. And since Finley arrived at LSU, he has improved his body and his mental understanding of the game. His mother, Dr. Shannon Finley, said Finley was "built for this moment."