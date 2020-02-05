The LSU softball players know the drill, now they’re ready to unfold the mystery that is the 2020 season.
No. 11 LSU raises the curtain with the season opener against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Park, followed by the Tiger Classic beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.
LSU plays No. 13 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday with a Saturday doubleheader of Florida A&M at 1:30 p.m. and Oklahoma State at 4 p.m.. The Sunday finale will have LSU meeting FAMU at 1 p.m.
LSU players talked of excitement and anticipation for a team that will have several new faces in the daily lineup, including three of five infielders. Coach Beth Torina is looking for incremental progress starting Thursday.
“You never know exactly what you’re going to get,” Torina said. “It’s fun to see what this team made of. I know the hard work they put in. It’s good to see it in real time and see if it works.
“Every team is a work in progress, growing through the season. There are going to be highs and lows. Getting better and improving the entire way would be a perfect season.”
Torina has guided LSU to four Women’s College World Series berths, five super regionals and eight NCAA tournament appearances while compiling five seasons of at least 40 wins and two of at least 50.
The Tigers have their top two hitters returning in outfielders Savannah Stewart (.362) and Aliyah Andrews (.358). Also back is All-American pitcher/designated player Shelbi Sunseri, the top returning pitcher who batted .340, tied for the team lead in homers with 17 and led the team with 60 RBIs.
Sunseri and Andrews were both pre-season All-SEC picks and LSU was picked to finish third in league play.
But perhaps as important will be third baseman Amanda Doyle, who moved after three seasons at first base. She will hold down the infield with three new faces, freshman including shortstop Taylor Pleasants, who played for the USA Junior National team last summer.
Torina is counting on Doyle to take over the job of calling plays and alignments.
“Amanda has been in a lot of games and is truly a coach on the field,” Torina said. “She knows the game, coaches in the summer, she knows the game as well as anybody we’ve got. I think she’ll do a great job leading this group.”
Said Doyle: “The younger people are a little anxious getting on the field for the first time. But once they get on the field the nerves will be gone and we’ll be good to go. We have a lot of new faces but it will work out for us. They’re out there playing the game and not worrying about previous years, just playing.”
Sunseri and senior Maribeth Gorsuch head up a pitching staff that returns intact from 2019 when LSU went 43-19 before being eliminated in the super regional at Minnesota.
Oklahoma State is a formidable early season foe having reached the WCWS by knocking out reigning champion Florida State in the super regional and winning 45 games. Outfielder Cheyenne Factor batted .338 with nine homers and 39 RBIs while infielder Michaela Richbourg hit 14 homers and knocked in 41 runs.
FAMU features outfielder Athena Andrews, sister of LSU’s Aliyah Andrews, who batted .286 last season.