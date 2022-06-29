LSU landed a verbal commitment from former UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd, The Advocate confirmed Wednesday, the latest in a series of splashy offseason pickups for Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
Hurd, a freshman right-hander, was the top-ranked pitcher in the state of California and the No. 9 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022. He held a 1.06 ERA through 34 innings this year before a stress fracture in his lower back ended his freshman season.
The freshman made nine appearances, starting six of them, then entered the transfer portal June 9.
Hurd is the latest in a series of head-turning additions to the LSU roster, which was in need of more infield defense and more pop in the lineup. The Tigers are sure to lose star hitters Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry to next month's Major League Baseball draft.
But pitching is the Tigers' greatest area of need.
Johnson attributed his team's exit from the Hattiesburg regional to a lack of starting pitching, and for much of the season, LSU struggled to find more than one dependable starter in its rotation. Ma'Khail Hilliard, who started Friday nights, just completed his fifth season.
Ty Floyd, who started 10 of his 16 appearances this year, is draft-eligible. Blake Money, who started 12 games, and Sam Dutton, who started 11 games, are not draft-eligible.
Hurd is the third potential starting pitcher to join LSU this summer via the transfer portal. Johnson had already added Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake, a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year, and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little, who had a 3.72 ERA in 38⅔ innings this season, mostly as a reliever.
Johnson also pulled off a stunner earlier this week in hiring Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson to handle the Tigers' staff.
Since its season ended June 6, LSU has also added former N.C. State slugger Tommy White, who set an NCAA freshman record with 27 home runs this spring; former Baylor middle infielder Jack Pineda, who hit .300 this season; and former Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young, a switch hitter who struggled at the plate this year (.207) but was a three-year starter for the Commodores.