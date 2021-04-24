HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The LSU beach volleyball team fell to Florida State 4-1 on Saturday in the CCSA semifinals, but the Tigers will still have an opportunity to play in to the CCSA championship match.
LSU will face TCU at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A Tigers win would put them in the championship against Florida State at 1:30 p.m. The Tigers beat Horned Frogs 3-2 on Friday night with a dramatic third-set victory on Court 5 by Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York.
"We have two opportunities (Sunday) to clean up our side of things," LSU coach Russell Brock said. "I'm liking the fact that as we played that match (vs. FSU), we know that there is at most a couple of points in three of those courts and that's a 4-1 win for us. It's our job between now and tomorrow to clean that up.
"First, we've got to clean up the match we played against TCU. It's a great opportunity for us to show that we can play how we did against Florida State and then even a little bit better against someone that's not Florida State. That's an opportunity we have to take advantage of."