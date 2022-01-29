LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said allegations of the use of racial slurs by then-UCLA freshman Alexis Jeffrey have not caused LSU to reconsider allowing her to join the Tigers.
“We still believe the process we went through netted the information consistent with us moving forward,” Clark said Friday night after LSU’s 196.850-196.150 win at Georgia. “If there is more to come, we’ll deal with it.”
Clark said he has listened to the podcast posted Wednesday by actor and UCLA gymnastics supporter Amanda Seales, “Small Doses with Amanda Seales.” During the hour-long podcast, UCLA gymnasts Margzetta Frazier and Sekai Wright said they were told by an unnamed teammate that the teammate heard Jeffrey using racial slurs while singing song lyrics and was told by other teammates to stop. Frazier said she did not hear that directly from Jeffrey, but that in individual meetings with gymnasts, UCLA coaches told Jeffrey’s teammates the same thing.
Frazier went on to say she never heard Jeffrey say anything upsetting herself, “except a couple of things that were inappropriate. I checked her on it and things were never said again. She’s never said the N-word or bullying or rating other women (on their attractiveness) around me, because I do not tolerate that, and I’m pretty sure she knew that.”
Frazier later said she had not spoken to UCLA coach Chris Waller in weeks. She called for his firing.
“I want him gone,” she said.
A UCLA team spokesperson said Jeffrey — a freshman from Warrensburg, Missouri, who trained at the same gym with LSU freshman Aleah Finnegan in suburban Kansas City, Missouri — entered the transfer portal Jan. 11 without ever competing for the Bruins. Clark confirmed Monday that she is enrolled at LSU and has walked on to the team without scholarship aid.
Jeffrey did not travel with the Tigers to Georgia, but Clark said he expects her to compete for LSU at some point this season.
Clark said Monday that he twice attempted to call Waller about what may have happened while Jeffrey was at UCLA but got no response. Clark also said several LSU gymnasts reached out to gymnasts at UCLA to try to find out what happened.
LSU’s investigation into the Jeffrey situation involved Lori Williams, deputy athletic director for leadership and strategy; and Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion. Stephanie Rempe, LSU’s executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer, administrates gymnastics and was also kept in the loop.
Thigpen is one of the most decorated gymnasts in LSU history, having won two NCAA championships among her school-record 114 individual titles. Before taking her current position in the athletic department last year, she served for 10 seasons as the Tigers’ volunteer coach and choreographer.
“I have been talking to ACK (Thigpen) all weekend,” Clark said. “ACK, Lori and me have reviewed everything and are comfortable with what our process yielded.”
Clark said he has enlisted feedback regarding Jeffrey’s transfer from all 20 of LSU’s other gymnasts. He outlined the decision to allow Jeffrey to transfer in a letter to the parents of LSU gymnasts. The letter was obtained through a records request by The Advocate.
In the letter, Clark said Thigpen interviewed Jeffrey and her father before the transfer was completed.
“She spoke to both the gymnast and her father extensively with regard to the departments' culture and expectations and outlined the educational process that we have here at LSU,” Clark said in the letter. “She further shared the importance of having uncomfortable conversations and engaged in dialogue that challenged the gymnast and her father to think from a perspective and experience that varied from their own. ACK came away from those conversations believing we could move forward.”
Clark goes on in the letter to describe how he spoke to his gymnasts individually “to gauge their thoughts and to assure them that they and our existing team are my top priority.
“I further had multiple conversations with my staff to ensure their voices were heard. It was very important that we all participated in the conversations and made the decision together. At the end of a very exhaustive, intentional, and thoughtful process, we decided to move forward.
“As we went through the process of fact-finding, it became apparent that both the transferring student athlete, as well as several of the gymnasts from her previous institution, told the same story. Several of them reached out to our team members to let them know what had occurred. The information received from all parties is contrary to many of the statements being made on the internet and social media.”
Clark goes on to say in the letter he knows that “many may disagree with us” regarding Jeffrey’s transfer. “But in the end, we all concluded that a chance to grow was warranted in this case. In fact, every single gymnast on our team conveyed that to me at various points throughout this process.”
Clark said in an interview that allowing the transfer goes beyond simply adding a quality gymnast (Jeffrey was a four-star prospect, according to CollegeGymNews.com) to help LSU’s depth.
“Is it rooted in gymnastics or in someone coming out the other side as a better human being?” Clark asked. “Or is it better they never learn and understand the impact of things that might have seemed trivial to them at this point? The country is aware and moving in a much better direction as result of the reaction to injustices we have all seen. We saw this as an opportunity with someone willing to understand and grow.
“It’s bigger than gymnastics. If it was just about gymnastics then the answer would be, ‘No, it’s not worth it.’ ”
LSU returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Auburn.