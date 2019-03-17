This LSU basketball team is going to take its flashes of good karma where it can find them these days.
One-and-done in the Southeastern Conference tournament, the Tigers returned home Friday and had plenty of time to pick up their dry cleaning and restart the newspaper subscription before settling in Sunday afternoon to await their NCAA tournament fate.
As it turned out, the NCAA selection committee treated controversy-singed LSU pretty fairly.
The Tigers are headed to Jacksonville, Florida, for a first-round game at 11:40 a.m. Thursday against the Yale Bulldogs as the No. 3 seed in the East Regional. Jacksonville is where LSU started its run to its last Final Four appearance back in 2006 with victories over Iona and a pre-SEC membership Texas A&M. It is also the closest opening-weekend site to Baton Rouge, a leisurely 8½-hour straight shot down Interstate 10.
Asked if he knew about the Tigers’ sun-splashed NCAA tournament history in Jacksonville, LSU interim coach Tony Benford smiled and replied: “Our legendary SID (Kent Lowe) mentioned it to me. Taz mentioned it, too.”
“Taz” is former Tiger Tasmin Mitchell, a freshman on that 2006 team and now LSU’s director of player development. Considering only one current Tiger has NCAA tournament experience (Kavell Bigby-Williams when he was at Oregon), what Mitchell might have to say can’t be overlooked.
The relaxing sounds of Atlantic Ocean waves breaking on nearby Ponte Vedra Beach will no doubt be a pleasant tonic for the Tigers, who have plenty of headwinds as March Madness cranks up to full intensity.
LSU should expect to be without head coach Will Wade for the duration of the tournament, unless he does a 180 and decides to speak to school officials about his wiretapped conversation with convicted college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins (don’t count on it). And if the Tigers want to reach the Final Four in Minneapolis, they may have to get there by beating the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed Duke (which LSU beat in the regional semifinals in 2006 in Atlanta) and No. 2 seed Michigan State, who some would argue got shafted by not being a regional No. 1 itself.
Then there is Yale. Not your typical bunch of Ivy Leaguers, more likely to beat an LSU debate team than a basketball team, the Bulldogs like to run and run up the score, averaging 80 points a game. After playing Yale earlier this season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzweski predicted Bulldogs guard Miye Oni would be a first-round draft pick.
Benford lobbied after LSU’s 76-73 SEC tournament loss Friday to Florida that the Tigers should still be a No. 2 seed after winning the regular-season conference championship. Realistically, though, the Tigers got what they deserved.
If nothing else, LSU will be well-rested and have had plenty of time for introspection, trying to iron out the things that helped contribute to their demise against the Gators.
“That Florida game is behind us now,” Benford said. “We have some things we know we have to do better defensively. Boxing out. Fundamental things. Offensively, we can score, but we have to make some shots. We haven’t been shooting well from the 3-point line.”
Maybe LSU could have been a 2 seed if it won a game or two in Nashville. But a long, grinding conference tournament run can also have its downside.
Auburn won the SEC tournament Sunday with a blowout 20-point win over Tennessee, but those Tigers had to play four games in four days in Nashville. Then Auburn drew a Thursday game as the 5 seed in one of those always dicey 5-12 matchups, taking on New Mexico State in Salt Lake City. That’s a tough turnaround.
By comparison, LSU’s Tigers got some down time, a little reset before tackling the next tourney.
“They can play better than they did the other day, and they understand that,” Benford said. “I think they’re excited. We’re 0-0 now. It’s win or go home. There’s no more tomorrow. Our guys understand we need to leave it all out there.”
After all the negatives, it’s time for LSU accentuate the positives it has.