LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis (8) celebrates with LSU hitting coach Sean Ochinko after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against New Orleans, May 14, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Auburn at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Auburn is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: Auburn is 31-21, 13-14 Southeastern Conference. LSU is 32-21, 15-12.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (4-4, 5.21 ERA, 57.0 IP, 22 BB, 47 SO); AU – Jr. LHP Elliott Anderson (5-1, 3.70 ERA, 48.2 IP, 21 BB, 52 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has not determined a starter for Saturday's game, so keep an eye on who pitches out of the bullpen Thursday. The Tigers are going to make a decision based on who's available and how the other games went. Todd Peterson is a candidate to start Saturday, but will LSU use him to win one of the first two games?

